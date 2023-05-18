“He's a lot like Kawhi Leonard in that way” - Jimmy Butler gets called ‘really soft’ by anonymous NBA scout  

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler has been receiving praise and admiration for his exceptional performances in the NBA playoffs. However, not everyone seems to appreciate his abilities, as an anonymous scout recently called him "really soft." This comparison is akin to how Kawhi Leonard was initially underestimated and undervalued before proving himself as a true force in the league.

Jimmy Butler's impact on the court has been undeniable. During Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals, he made sure that victory went to The Heat by hitting an important 3-pointer which further strengthened his image as a game changer. Butler's individual achievements have shone through in Miami's successful playoff games as he averages an impressive 31.5 points per game.

Here's what the anonymous NBA scout said:

"He's going to get you on his hip and ride you. He's going to put his shoulder into you and separate. But it's more subtle than you would think. He's strong enough to get to his spots with a little nudge. He's a lot like Kawhi Leonard in that way…he has the creativity to get his shot off so many ways."

Meanwhile, coach Erik Spoelstra attests to the intangible qualities that Butler brings to the team, creating stability and fostering a winning mentality. The locker room feels settled when Butler is around, but quantifying this effect is impossible.

The Unrelenting Competitor: Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game One

Jimmy Butler's success story highlights the power of perseverance, as evidenced by his transformation from a junior college player chosen last in the initial draft to an All-Star with defensive mastery. Circles within basketball arenas refer to him as a dog due to his insatiable drive and unwavering competitive edge

Despite his playoffs success, Butler's superstar status is often overlooked due to his lack of standout skills. He isn't known for being an exceptional shooter, ball handler, or flashy passer. Instead, his success is attributed to intangibles and toughness, as if he achieves his remarkable performances solely through grit and determination.

Butler's playoffs statistics put him among the elite, joining a rare group of six NBA players who have scored over 25 points in 10 consecutive playoff games since 1995. This includes legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Recently, playing for the Miami Heat, Butler helped secure wins in 10 out of their last 12 games.

Despite being labeled as underdogs, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler have achieved impressive success. Analytics gave them a mere 3% chance of beating Boston Celtics, but their triumphs go beyond just culture and coaching. Butler's expertise has played a crucial role in their achievements. Criticisms of him being "soft" overlook his remarkable contributions and undeniable impact on the court.

