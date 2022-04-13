“He’s doing a lot of things that I’ve done… I think he’s unbelievable man” - Michael Jordan says he doesn’t see LeBron James as competition

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and NBA legend Michael Jordan are recognized among the greatest NBA players ever.

Although fans regularly debate the two resumes, one of the players doesn't view the situation as a "competition." On of The Ringer's "Book of Basketball 2.0," Jordan praised James for what he's done over his career:

"You know, obviously, based on the way that LeBron is being portrayed ... it's a competition. No, it's not. I don't see it as competition. I don't see it. He's doing a lot of things that I've done. I'm pretty sure based in the way that I've worked through my career, I provided him with that opportunity to do the same things, and he's taken advantage of that.

"I leave it as, I think he's an unbelievable, man. I think he's done a lot for the community socially. He has a bigger platform in terms of Instagram, Twitter and blah blah blah to do all the necessary things that he chooses to do, and he does it."

LeBron James continues to chase NBA History

LeBron James, left, and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Basketball fans and analysts often compare two of the NBA's greatest players, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Whether the two want it to happen or not, their illustrious careers will be measured against each other for all time.

Jordan's recent comments are sure to draw reaction. It's the first time he's praised what James has done in the NBA.

Both Jordan and James are two of the biggest superstars the game has ever seen. Not only are they elite talents, but they are global icons as well.

While Jordan may end up with more championships (six to James' four), LeBron continues to be on a path to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record, held by LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar retired with 38,387 points in 20 seasons.

James finished his 19th season with 37,062 points. If he maintains his career average of 27.1 points per game, he will need 49 games to surpass Abdul-Jabbar.

Jordan had 32,292 points (fifth all-time) in 15 seasons, retiring twice. However, he played only 18 games in one season because of a broken foot and 17 games another season after unretiring. He led the NBA in scoring a record 10 times and has the highest career scoring average (30.12 ppg).

