“He’s lucky he wasn’t killed” - Pat Williams on Shaquille O'Neal breaking the entire backboard with a dunk, in a throwback excerpt from the book Shaq Uncut

Shaquille O'Neal was a force in the paint, and he showed his dominance with every chance he got. After one such display, former Orlando Magic president Pat Williams was thrilled O'Neal "wasn't killed" during the event.

From his college years, Shaq occasionally shattered backboards with his ferocious dunks. Although this was not his first in the NBA, it was a spectacle as he brought down the entire structure.

As expected, there was a long delay, enough time for the basket to be replaced. The Magic ended up winning the game over the New Jersey Nets, with Nick Anderson registering a 50-piece from the bench.

In "Shaq Uncut: My Story," the story was revisited, this time giving a perspective on Williams' views.

"Orlando shooting guard Anthony Bowie dribbled the ball down the left side of the floor, aware that Shaquille O’Neal was filling the lane on the weak side and advancing to the basket. As he released the pass to his rookie big man, he noted, 'They’ve lost track of him. What a mistake.'

"Shaq took one hard dribble to the hole past Nets forward Derrick Coleman, then rose up to dunk the ball. Seven-footer Dwayne Schintzius grabbed his arm as he rose up to slam it through, requiring O’Neal to drag New Jersey’s big man along for the ride.

"Shaq hung on the rim for a split second before he realized what was happening. The entire backboard was collapsing and the shot clock was about to drop on his head. He ducked as the shot clock grazed his shoulder, and the rim broke free from the stanchion and crashed in a heap.

"Orlando president Pat Williams, watching from home, winced as his prize player narrowly missed serious injury. 'He’s lucky he wasn’t killed,' Williams said."

Shaq was only grazed on the head by the shot clock as he was quick enough to get out of the way. After action resumed, he went to the line for his free throw.

Shaquille O'Neal said he always wanted to be the most dominant player

Shaquille O'Neal reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed that he wanted to be the most dominant player when he came into the league. After a 19-year career, one could say the big man over-achieved.

On "The Big Podcast," he talked about how he was not looking to be the best player in league history.

"I never really worry about titles. As long as my name is mentioned, it means that I did something right. People also don't understand: I never wanted to be the best player. That's not what I was going (for), because I've never been the best. I've always been big and strong.

"So, when you're big and strong, the only title you should go for is the most dominant. And that's why I played like I played. I don't play Tim Duncan and (Kevin) Garnett and face up and fundamental moves, naah. When you talk about the best, it's too many names.

"Y'all know how arrogant I am. I don't want to be involved with 10 other names when you are talking about my spot. The best big man, it's four, five names. The most dominant big man, it's only two names. That's my category."

Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal did the majority of his work in the paint. He embodied bully ball, making sure his presence was always felt at the low post.

