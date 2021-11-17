“He’s a master at what he does” – Kevin Durant reserves high praise for fellow MVP candidate Stephen Curry as Golden State Warriors dismantle the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, but Kevin Durant did not shy away from complimenting his opponent, Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar went off for 37 points, on 12-of-19 shooting (63.2%), powering the Dubs to a 117-99 victory on the road against the Nets.

Durant, who was limited to just 19 points in the marquee clash, couldn’t help but gush over his former teammate from a few seasons ago.

Speaking to reporters following the Brooklyn Nets’ fifth loss of the season, Kevin Durant showered a lot of praise on Stephen Curry. He said:

“He’s a master at what he does. I’ve been saying that since we came into the league. He’s just a crafty player that can pretty much do anything off the ball, can cut to the rim, shoot floaters, shoot threes and then handle the basketball too and get down to his spots… He’s put in a ton of work. He cares about the game. He loves his teammates. He plays with energy. That’s what you get every night playing at an MVP, hall-of-fame level. You got to respect it.”

Kevin Durant on Stephen Curry:



"He's a master at what he does. I've been saying that since we came into the league"

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is the reason that makes Golden State Warriors offensive system difficult to defend

Kevin Durant wasn’t the only man who had good words for Stephen Curry on the night. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also marveled at Curry’s spectacular play, saying the superstar point guard was the reason that made the Dubs so difficult to defend.

Kerr opined:

“There’s never been anybody like him. He’s an offense just by himself because he’s going to pull defenders 35 feet from the hoop and then it’s a matter of putting smart people around him like Draymond [Green], like Andre [Iguodala] and many others who are going to take that defensive attention that Steph gets and then play-make behind the play when Steph gets the ball out of his hands. The fact that Steph can be dominant on and off the ball is what makes him unique. There’s nobody in the league, now, or as far as I’m concerned, ever who had that combination of on-ball skill and pick-and-roll dominance… that combination has never been seen.”

Steve Kerr asked what makes his offensive system difficult to defend: "Steph Curry."

It was a special night for Stephen Curry in more ways than one. In addition to his game-high score, Curry became just the second player in NBA history to breach the 2900 career three-point shot mark in the regular season. His first long-range splash in the opening few minutes of the game got him to the landmark.

Curry now has 2908 career triples in the regular season. He needs another 66 three-point shots to overtake Ray Allen, who leads the all-time regular-season three-point list with 2973 career triples.

Curry, who was 9-of-14 from downtown versus the Nets, also posted his 37th career game with nine or more three-pointers.

Steph Curry notched his 37th career game with nine 3-pointers.



The next five players on the list have 34 such games COMBINED.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh