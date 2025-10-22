"He's Matured": Steve Kerr Makes Glaring Jonathan Kuminga Admission After Reviving Locker Room Reputation

Golden State Warriors' season opener against the LA Lakers made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is no more an afterthought in Steve Kerr's plans. The four-year veteran played a key role in the 119-109 win while clocking in 33 minutes on the court.After securing the win, coach Kerr attended a post-game press conference. One reporter asked the Warriors coach for his thoughts on Kuminga's performance.&quot;I think he's really really matured,&quot; Kerr said. &quot;He has a great camp. We have had some really good conversations and I think he has a better understanding of what we need.&quot;&quot;You saw in the first half, he took a couple tough mid-range fadeaways that we don't want. He immediately held up his hand and realized that was not the shot.&quot;Later, Kerr praised the four-year veteran for understanding the type of basketball the Warriors want to play. He called Kuminga's first few plays in the third quarter beautiful and appreciated him for playing around Steph Curry's movement.Coach Kerr revealed that Jimmy Butler became an influential figure in Jonathan Kuminga's life before the season began. He said that Butler had been talking to the four-year veteran after practices, and had helped him understand the team's needs from him and his role.Jimmy Butler reveals details on his relationship with Jonathan KumingaAfter Steve Kerr, Jimmy Butler made a press appearance at the post-game conference. One reporter asked Butler to elaborate on his newfound camradiere with Kuminga. In his response, the six-time revealed that he has been acting as a mentor for the four-year veteran.&quot;I just wanna help JK be great,&quot; Butler said. &quot;He has got so much raw talent, he is so great with it, he is athletic, he is super smart, and I am trying to teach him a little bit of what I see throughout the game.&quot;&quot;We’ve been kickin it. Hanging out. Watching film and just working on our game together, after practice, before practice and during practice.I know how great he wants to be and how great he can be.&quot;95.7 The Game @957thegameLINK“I just wanna help JK be great… We’ve been kickin it. Hanging out. Watching film and just working on our game together. I know how great he wants to be and how great he can be.” Jimmy Butler III on mentoring Jonathan Kuminga 💯Later, another reporter asked Butler about the improvements he saw in Jonathan Kuminga's game in the season opener. The six-time All-Star praised the four-year veteran for his improved guarding abilities and his shot-making skills.Butler said that it was now his job to help the four-year veteran achieve his promised potential. Jonathan Kuminga ended Tuesday's game with 17-point, nine-rebounds and six-assists.