"He's not Michael Jordan; he's not LeBron James" - Chris Broussard on why Brooklyn Nets should consider trade for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving created a buzz in the league after his agent said that he would retire if the Brooklyn Nets traded him. The point guard came into the Nets team in 2019 along with Kevin Durant. After an impressive regular season, the Nets looked like strong contenders to win the championship. However, an injury to Kyrie Irving during the conference semis last year derailed their campaign.

Irving secured a historic feat last year, as he recorded a 50/40/90 season for the Brooklyn Nets. However, he was absent for large swathes of last season due to personal reasons. Everything seemed to be well between the franchise and the player. But his agent's remarks have created a stir in the league.

Several fans and experts have shared their opinions on the situation. According to Chris Broussard, the Brooklyn Nets should consider offers for a point guard like Kyrie Irving. Speaking on his First things First show, Broussard said:

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "As great as Kyrie Irving is, if the Nets aren’t willing to listen & consider trades for Kyrie then they aren't doing their job. Kyrie's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But he’s not Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Steph Curry. He's not untouchable." — @Chris_Broussard "As great as Kyrie Irving is, if the Nets aren’t willing to listen & consider trades for Kyrie then they aren't doing their job. Kyrie's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But he’s not Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Steph Curry. He's not untouchable." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/KKYo12snnU

"Kyrie, in my opinion, is a first ballot hall-of-famer undoubtedly. But he's not Michael Jordan; he's not LeBron James; he's not Kevin Durant or Steph Curry. He could be traded. I'm not saying they will trade him; I'm just saying he's not one of those guys that's absolutely untouchable."

Would the Brooklyn Nets consider trading Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving signed a four-year $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. His contract runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. After falling short last season, the Nets have once again loaded a strong team for the 2021-22 campaign. They have added players like Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldrige and Paul Millsap to their roster.

If they stay healthy, the team looks like one of the frontrunners for the championship. So, they are likely to keep Irving in the team, as his impact was significant last season. Speaking about the Brooklyn Nets on the First Things First show, Broussard said:

"Sure, I'll listen, they're not shopping him as Nick said, but I'll listen especially to the few trade scenarios that makes sense. Well, I'm saying you do these for sure, but they're worth considering. Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal - those are worth considering. So that is not a surprise, the Nets would do their due diligence, and be willing to listen."

Kyrie Irving is currently happy in Brooklyn, as is staying close to his family in New Jersey. If a trade were to happen, the point guard may not be happy to move away from home, so reports of him retiring in such a scenario could turn out be true.

