“He’s much more Wiggins than Kobe and MJ” – NBA analyst throws shade at Jayson Tatum’s 'killer instinct'

Jayson Tatum has been compared to a ton of all-time greats during his young career, including the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. However, not everyone thinks he belongs in the same caliber as the former superstars and even went as far as comparing him to a current star forward.

Colin Cowherd has seen a plethora of NBA stars throughout his career in the media. Due to this, he's had chances to compare star players from each other. This time around, the Boston Celtics' star forward caught his eye and have gone to assess his career, so far.

According to Cowherd, Tatum lacks the "killer instinct" that Bryant and Jordan exuded when they played in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s much more Wiggins than Kobe and MJ." Cowherd said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“He’s much more Wiggins than Kobe and MJ”



(Via Colin Cowherd says Jayson Tatum doesn’t have a killer instinct like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant“He’s much more Wiggins than Kobe and MJ”(Via @TheHerd Colin Cowherd says Jayson Tatum doesn’t have a killer instinct like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant “He’s much more Wiggins than Kobe and MJ” (Via @TheHerd ) https://t.co/BOILHOSCGq

Tatum and the Celtics are looking to extend the series against the Philadelphia 76ers after losing Game 5 on their homecourt. Boston failed to stop Philly's momentum and gave one game away to the road team.

The three-time All-NBA forward posted 36 points, ten rebounds and five rebounds, but that wasn't enough for the Celtics to win. The Sixers ran away with the win with a score of 115-103.

You might also be interested in reading this: Tom Brady sends signed jersey to Celtics star Jayson Tatum amid NBA playoffs - “Love watching you play”

JJ Redick comments on the redundancy of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have shared the battle on the court with the Celtics since they started in the league. However, despite their greatness, they haven't been able to win it all for the team. Both players have shown All-NBA talent, but it has not been enough to allow them to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Former NBA player, JJ Redick, took his chance to comment about how the similarities of their plays have hindered them to succeed.

"It's not a fatal flaw. They've been in the Eastern Conference finals, they're two games away from an NBA championship. But the inherent conundrum of Brown and Tatum, is that, there's redundancy in the skillsets, how much complementary two-man game can you play with them?" Redick said.

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree @jj_redick,



Full episode drops tomorrow. @NekiasNBA , and @stevejones20 talk about the inherent conundrum of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.Full episode drops tomorrow. .@jj_redick, @NekiasNBA, and @stevejones20 talk about the inherent conundrum of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Full episode drops tomorrow. https://t.co/AWvhvekssB

"It seems like the Celtics at times, they're like, 'my turn, your turn.' And it tends to, at least in my eyes, that is just the basic knee-jerk reaction that the Celtics have when things get tough."

The similarities between how the two plays has been obvious. This has hindered them to have a go-to play whenever there are scoring droughts for the squad. Redick has detailed that the Celtics have not been able to execute a reliable play for them.

Boston will try and extend the series for a potential Game 7 tonight against Philly.

Also read: Jayson Tatum's leadership: An underappreciated element of the Celtics superstar's game

Poll : 0 votes