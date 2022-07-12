“He’s never been committed, he’s just been gifted, same with Cam Newton” - NBA analyst tells Anthony Davis “I don’t need Twitter telling me how hard you’re working,” says he peaked at 26

Anthony Davis was compared to Cam Newton as analyst Colin Cowherd blasted both for a lack of commitment, regardless of being "gifted."

Cowherd said:

“He’s never been committed. He’s just been gifted. Same with Cam Newton.”

Analyst says Anthony Davis peaked at 26

Anthony Davis is coming off a troubling season, having been limited to 40 games because of injuries. The Lakers' big shot a troubling 18.6% from 3-point during the time he was playing, compared to his career average of 30.3%.

Needless to say, Davis left something to be desired. Many have come to doubt AD because of his injury history and inability to stay healthy. Colin Cowherd has come to be one of these people.

The analyst believes Davis peaked at 26, the year the Lakers won the championship (in 2020).

As the Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season, many started to question the squad's strength and chemistry.

Russell Westbrook was considered a problem more than anything, and Carmelo Anthony and other veterans added for the year did not produce. Westbrook ended the season tightening his game and lowering his turnovers, and LeBron James finished with a scoring average of 30.3 points per game.

The problem that remained, however, was Davis. His inability to stay on the floor was a big problem. During their 2020 championship run, Davis was a large entity who helped the team to that victory.

Having his size and capability down low paired with his shooting ability helped the Lakers to that championship. Now that these entities are absent, the Lakers looked much smaller and slower.

Last season proved that no matter how many points James scores, the Lakers are not going to make waves without a second star on the floor.

Many teams are developing as great, full squads. The Lakers seem to be going backwards.

Holding onto Davis is starting to put Los Angeles in a difficult position. If the big cannot start producing to his full capability, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham may need to look at new options.

Davis is a superstar-level big, viewed as arguably one of the greatest centers in the league at the moment, but he did not fill that role last season.

If Davis cannot return to health and become reliable, sports analyst Colin Cowherd may be correct: The squad may need to move forward.

