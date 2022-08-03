“He’s never going to have the two-way impact that the GOAT candidates have had” - Nick Wright says Steph Curry doesn’t have a chance to become the GOAT

Steph Curry is a fantastic basketball player who has completely changed the game. He has a few more years left in his career, yet he is already the greatest shooter in the league's history.

The four-time NBA champion will probably never achieve GOAT (Greatest of All Time) status. It takes more than offensive production to be considered the greatest player in NBA history.

Nick Wright recently spoke about the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter and whether he has what it takes to surpass LeBron James in the GOAT conversation.

"Does any active player have a chance of becoming the GOAT? Let me start with Steph. The answer with Steph is no," said Wright.

"He doesn't have enough time left even if he wins couple more championships. He's going to be 34 years old. He has become a more than passable defensive player, but he's never going to have the two-way impact that the GOAT candidates have had."

Wright is a huge fan of LeBron. However, what he said makes sense. While Steph Curry has impacted basketball, it's hard to see him become the GOAT.

Steph Curry's ceiling is still very high

The two-time MVP may not become the GOAT, but his ceiling is still high. Surpassing Michael Jordan and LeBron James likely won't happen, but the point guard could end up being the third-best player in NBA history.

Nick Wright believes Steph Curry could surpass some of the biggest NBA legends.

"Steph's ceiling is probably passing Kobe. Maybe passing Duncan. That's his ceiling," the NBA analyst said.

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in NBA history. Many analysts consider him one of the top guards to ever play in the league. He won five championship rings and one MVP award.

Tim Duncan is another five-time NBA champion and one of the best big men in league history. He transformed the San Antonio Spurs into a dynasty and will always be remembered for his incredible two-way skills.

Curry could win another ring soon

Steph Curry needs one more championship ring to tie Bryant and Duncan. Considering the Warriors' talent, it is likely that Curry will win another championship before retiring.

The Warriors probably have a few more years left in their tank. As long as they have Curry on the roster, they will be one of the toughest teams in the league. They are coming off a championship, and another back-to-back run isn't out of the question.

Steph Curry may not end his NBA career as the greatest player of all time, but his legacy will never be forgotten. He single-handedly revolutionized the game of basketball, and that is by far his most significant achievement.

