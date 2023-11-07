"He’s the next MJ": Wolves fans parallel Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan as he explodes for 38 and slays Celtics

Anthony Edwards continues to show that he is the big-game star the Minnesota Timberwolves have been wanting for years. In tonight’s matchup against the previously unbeaten Boston Celtics, “Ant-Man” carried the team, particularly in overtime. Edwards scored eight of his 38 points in the extra period to drag the Timberwolves to an exciting 114-109 win over the Celtics. Minnesota became the first team to hand Boston and the Denver Nuggets their first losses of the season.

Edwards hit 15-25 of his shots and added nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal. It was his Jordan-like overtime performance that had Target Center rocking.

Fans on Twitter/X quickly reacted to his spectacular show:

“He’s the next MJ”

Anthony Edwards has received comparisons to Michael Jordan over the past two years or so. Last season’s playoffs against the Denver Nuggets only somewhat heightened the similarities between the Timberwolves star and the legendary basketball player.

The All-Star guard, however, hasn't allowed the praise to go to his head. He acknowledged and appreciated fans for giving him credit but he knows that he’s not even on the same planet as the six-time NBA champion.

To be a little worthy of the comparisons, Edwards has to be the leader of the Timberwolves. His electric performances also have to translate into wins against the best opponents on the biggest stage. This season, he has one against the Denver Nuggets and another versus the Boston Celtics.

Like most of the playoffs last season, Anthony Edwards had to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves with little coming from All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Against the Boston Celtics, “KAT” played 28 minutes and ended with seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

“Ant-Man” can’t blame fans for the lofty comparisons after another outstanding performance against arguably the best team in the NBA now.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now on a three-game winning streak behind Anthony Edwards’ stellar play

The Minnesota Timberwolves have built a modest three-game winning run. Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals during the said stretch. “Ant-Man” is also hitting 60.0% of his shots, including 37.5% from behind the arc.

Against the Celtics and the Nuggets, Edwards shot a combined 3-13 from deep. He is, however, steadily proving that he comes up clutch in the biggest moments. Boston could have easily won this without the All-Star. Denver could have also gotten the same result when they mounted a rally, only for Edwards to snuff it out.

Last year, Anthony Edwards made the All-Star team as a replacement. He took over Zion Williamson’s spot. This season, he might not go that route. With the way he has been playing, he might even push to start.

More importantly, the Minnesota Timberwolves have found their identity in the brash and confident guard. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, the players now look to him as their leader. Edwards didn’t disappoint them last season in the playoffs and he’s continuing that trend this season.