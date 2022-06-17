“He’s one of the 13,14 guys that is firmly in that conversation” - Chris Broussard says if Steph Curry wins finals MVP the debate will be about him being an all-time top-10 player

The NBA community has already started debating Steph Curry's standing on the all-time list. NBA analyst Chris Broussard believes a Finals MVP award will put him in the conversation.

There have been bold claims riding on Curry's success in the NBA finals. CBS Sports writer Bill Reiter made the case that Curry could surpass LeBron James in the GOAT debate with a Finals MVP.

Although that claim was refuted by Shannon Sharpe, there have been other bold takes. Curry has been praised for revolutionizing the game, which is why many believe he should be considered one of the greatest in league history.

3x NBA Champion

2x NBA Most Valuable Player

8x NBA All-Star

2022 NBA All-Star MVP

2x Scoring Champion

2x NBA 3-Point Champion

NBA all-time 3PT made leader

NBA 75th Anniversary Team Member

On 95.7 The Game with Steiny and Guru, Broussard said his piece about the all-time rankings. While he believes the conversation could start with a Finals MVP, he is certain Curry is a top-14 player.

"Let's say he would win the Finals MVP. I think Finals MVP is overrated. I think he should have won it in 2015, but we all know that perception is reality. And if, somehow, he doesn't win Finals MVP, which he clearly is the Finals MVP right now. But if he has two kind of pedestrian games, 6 and 7, and Wiggins was spectacular like he was in Game 5, I don't know, would people give it to Wiggins? I think they still would give it to Steph, but you never know.

"The debate now becomes, 'is he top ten all-time?' And obviously, it's already started to some degree. When most guys throw it out willy-nilly, 'Oh, he'll be top ten. He's already top-ten.' They're really thinking of about 14 guys."

After an internal conflict, he continued:

"I think he's got a great argument, but I'll say this. If he wins it, Finals MVP, he is definitively in the conversation; he's in it. He's one of the 13, 14 guys that is firmly in that conversation. And then it depends on subjectivity."

on the conversation if Stephen Curry wins his 4th title and Finals MVP.



(via "The debate now becomes is he Top 10 all-time." @Chris_Broussard on the conversation if Stephen Curry wins his 4th title and Finals MVP.(via @SteinyGuru957 "The debate now becomes is he Top 10 all-time."@Chris_Broussard on the conversation if Stephen Curry wins his 4th title and Finals MVP.(via @SteinyGuru957) https://t.co/EBW5ehy6zN

The Golden State Warriors are currently 3-2 up in the series and could close the game tonight. The Warriors have not gone past Game 6 this postseason and will be looking to maintain their run.

Steph Curry has never won a Finals MVP

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Grant Williams #12, Derrick White #9 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Curry participated in five NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019; however, he has never won the Finals MVP. In 2015, the award was given to Andre Iguodala for his efforts in defending James.

The Warriors gave up a 3-1 series lead in the 2016 finals to LBJ and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which resulted in James winning the award. In 2017 and 2018, Kevin Durant, who came in and elevated the team to an unreal status, received the award.

So far in the 2022 finals, Curry has been the standout player for the Warriors. However, Andrew Wiggins has been making a case, especially with his Games 4 and 5 performances.

Andrew Wiggins this Finals:



— More PPG than Klay

— Leads both teams in rebounds

— Leads both teams in shots contested

— 2nd in blocks

— Holding Tatum to 37.5% shooting Andrew Wiggins this Finals:— More PPG than Klay— Leads both teams in rebounds— Leads both teams in shots contested— 2nd in blocks— Holding Tatum to 37.5% shooting https://t.co/zvK2eSWy7F

If the swingman continues in that fashion for the remainder of the series, there is a chance the votes could go in his favor.

A dominating performance from Curry in Game 6 will undoubtedly make him the favorite for the finals MVP. So far in the series, the All-Star guard is averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

