“He’s the only one in such dire straits that he’s made bad move after bad move” - Skip Bayless on the unfathomable “irony” that Michael Jordan is the only way out of the Russell Westbrook problem

Russell Westbrook’s last hope for another chance on a new team is "ironically" Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets, according to analyst Skip Bayless.

Bayless said:

“The irony here – the unfathomable irony – is that Michael Jordan is your only way out from Russell ‘Westbrick.’ He’s the only one in such dire straits that he’s made bad move after bad move.”

Michael Jordan as Russell Westbrook's only way out is "unfathomable irony"

After Michael Jordan became the team owner and operator of the Charlotte Hornets, many believed the squad would be in good hands. But the team has yet to make waves even 17 years later.

Skip Bayless said:

“Michael Jeffrey Jordan has become the most woeful team owner/operator/GM in this history of basketball. I’m talking about 17 years of ownership in Charlotte with three playoff appearances and now playoff series wins. … It’s just been abysmally, painfully bad … and it’s tearing (MJ) apart.”

Due to this, the analyst believes that taking a shot on Russell Westbrook may be a last-ditch hope for both Jordan and Westbrook.

Regardless of the flack he caught this year, Westbrook ended up with his lowest turnover average (3.8) since 2013-14 for the OKC Thunder.

After showing that he could refine himself by sharing the floor alongside LeBron James, though, the LA Lakers' chemistry did not pan out to be effective enough. The Lakers went 33-49 and missed the postseason, but many saw growth in Westbrook.

Shannon Sharpe disagreed with Bayless, saying:

“Why would you do that to Melo (LaMelo Ball)? I believe you finally found a cornerstone piece. All the years you been trying, you finally got it. … Russ needs the ball to be successful. … I wouldn’t do it. … Russ is a point guard that needs the ball. Melo is a PG that needs the ball.”

Ball, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, has proven to be a great force for Charlotte’s future. His flashiness and aggression on the floor have gained notoriety across the league as the young star has made big waves already.

Sharpe makes a good point, though, as Ball plays basketball much like Russell Westbrook. He is fast and flashy and a great small finisher. So, why disrupt that developing future by throwing Westbrook in the mix?

Shaarpe said:

“You know when you’re in a small market, you gotta hit. You gotta get a Shaquille O’Neal. That’s what changes a small market. … Penny Hardaway, or you get a Dwight (Howard).”

But getting such a large player to make an instantly large change in an organization is not the only way to go about it.

Sharpe said:

“You can do what Golden State did, but even when they got Steph (Curry), it took them to get Klay (Thompson), it took them to get Draymond (Green) and it took them a while to build.”

The Charlotte Hornets, by drafting Ball, are in a relative position to a younger Golden State. With Ball, the Hornets can hone in on building around his playing style and perhaps grow together in championship caliber, like Golden State did.

A trade for Westbrook would seem more like a desperate attempt at a quick fix, that arguably has too many variables to take chances with.

Charlotte is a young, healthy, up-and-coming squad that will see great development together under Jordan if the Hornets can keep their chemistry.

Adding Westbrook into that chemistry may twist things up in ways the Hornets are not going to want.

Of course, Westbrook joining Ball could give Ball the veteran leadership around his game that he may need. Having such similar playing styles may prove beneficial if Westbrook could fill his role as a veteran teacher and leader.

