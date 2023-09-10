“He's been passed around more than an IG model” - Boban Marjanovic re-signing with his 6th team has fans reacting hilariously

Free-agent big man Boban Marjanovic has re-signed with the Houston Rockets, with his latest move eliciting humorous responses from fans.

Marjanovic is embarking on his NBA ninth season, having had stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.

One fan poked fun at the fact that Marjanovic has been bouncing around the league for a while.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“Everyone signs him, no one plays him,” another fan added.

Expand Tweet

One Rockets fan expressed happiness about the team re-signing Boban as a valuable locker-room presence but hoped that he wouldn't see much playing time.

Expand Tweet

Another fan made a reference to his appearance as a villain in "John Wick: Chapter 3."

Expand Tweet

One X user hilariously asked, “How much help does Dillon Brooks need?”

Expand Tweet

How will Boban Marjanovic help the Rockets?

Boban Marjanovic's impact on the team is limited. Last season, he played in 31 games for the Houston Rockets, with an average of only 5.5 minutes per game. During this time, he tallied modest stats, averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.

While he may not see much playing time, Marjanovic brings a positive presence to the bench and the locker room, making him a valuable addition in that regard. His veteran leadership could also play a crucial role in the development and maturity of the Rockets.

He will become part of the Rockets' center rotation, which also includes Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale.

Marjanovic is among the Rockets' veteran signings of the offseason, joining Dillon Brooks, who won the Best Defensive Player award in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and NBA champions Jeff Green and Fred VanVleet.

The young Rockets roster will also welcome guard Amen Thompson, who was the fourth pick in the draft, and forward Cam Whitmore, who was selected 20th.

With their bolstered roster, the Rockets are aiming to make a significant jump after finishing with a 22-60 record, the second-worst in the NBA Western Conference last season.