"He's the perfect a**hole" - Former NBA champion endorses JJ Redick as ideal addition to Lakers

Former LA Lakers player Trevor Ariza had a unique compliment for coach JJ Redick during his appearance on "Run It Back" on Friday. As a first-time head coach, Redick has led the Lakers (10-5) to an impressive start in the 2024-25 NBA season, positioning them as a potential threat in the Western Conference.

Before being brought on board by the Lakers, Redick had no NBA coaching experience. However, he has shown he can manage the pressures of the role while leading All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Ariza praised Redick for his early success. The 2009 champion believes he's the ideal addition to the team this past summer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's the perfect a**hole," Ariza said. "What I mean by that is he's so confident in what he does because of the preparation that he has or that he had as a player that he's confident in his ability to get anything done and as a player, as a teammate, you attract to guys who put in the work and are confident."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"But as a coach, you trust guys who put in that much more work and doesn't waver and show you that same confidence. I think he's great, I think he's just what the Lakers need. Going forward, as he gets more games under his belt, he gets into more situations, I just think he's going to get better."

Expand Tweet

Redick started the season with a three-game winning streak. However, the Lakers stumbled in a five-game span, posting a 1-4 record during that stretch. They rebounded with a six-game winning streak, which ended Thursday in a 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Also read: JJ Redick 'frankly' holds LeBron James and Anthony Davis accountable for FT disparity

How JJ Redick handles losses

Following the Lakers' loss to the Magic, JJ Redick addressed how he processes defeat. According to the former Duke University standout, he copes with losses by retreating to a “dark place.”

"Go to a very dark place. Literally, it’s the basement," Redick said. "I turn the lights out and go watch film. That’s my therapy."

Expand Tweet

Redick expressed frustration with the team’s inconsistency in the loss to Orlando. He pointed specifically to their struggles at the free-throw line late in the game. In the closing minutes, Davis and James combined to shoot just 2-for-6 from the charity stripe, undermining the team’s chances of victory.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers look to bounce back on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets before their two-game road trip next week.

Also read: JJ Redick admits he has to be 'cognizant' of his excitement while drawing plays for Dalton Knecht

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback