“He’s physical as f***, and flops at the same time” - Patrick Beverley on why Luka Doncic is so hard to guard

As a member of the LA Clippers, Patrick Beverley was tasked with defending Luka Doncic, and the veteran guard revealed how difficult it is.

The Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faced off for two consecutive seasons in the first round of the playoffs. Although the Clippers won both series, containing Doncic was an arduous task.

In the seven-game series last year, Duncic averaged 35.7 points (highest in the playoffs) and 10.3 assists (second-best) per game. But it wasn't enough to see his team head into the next round.

On "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Beverley talked about how he's playing his best basketball this year and is not worried about any matchups.

Asked what makes Doncic such a tough matchup, Beverley, now playing guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, said:

"His intelligence. He's physical as f*** and flops at the same time, which is the exact same thing I do."

After attempting to explain how Doncic's style and body type plays a role in why it is so hard to defend against him, Beverley continued:

"You can't really guard him physically like the type of way I wanna guard him. He did a good job at exploiting that. Really good job."

Beverley is a decent defender, even though fans troll him because of how he approaches the game. His physicality and quick hands are some of the reasons why he successfully defends his players.

However, it is difficult to defend his defense after seeing Doncic average 35 points against him in a seven-game series.

Luka Doncic has received the most technical fouls so far this season

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against Taj Gibson of the New York Knicks.

With the way Luka Doncic attacks the rim, he expects calls to go his way more often than not, but that is not the case all the time. In response, the Slovenian superstar lashes out at the refs and is called for technical fouls.

Doncic has received 15 technical fouls, the most in the league, this season. One more, and the elite point guard will serve game suspensions.

Regardless of his foul troubles and inability to contain his emotions, Doncic is having an incredible season, willing the Mavericks (40-26) to make another playoff run. His partnership with Jalen Brunson in the backcourt has been sensational for the Western Conference's fifth-place team.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic this season:



— 28.0/9.3/8.8

— Avg 33/10/9 in last 20 games

— Only player top 5 in points and assists

— 40-25 team record (3 back from 3rd)

— 33-16 in games he plays

— Better record than Giannis and Jokic

— No All-Star teammate



He belongs in the MVP conversation. Luka Doncic this season:— 28.0/9.3/8.8— Avg 33/10/9 in last 20 games— Only player top 5 in points and assists— 40-25 team record (3 back from 3rd)— 33-16 in games he plays— Better record than Giannis and Jokic— No All-Star teammateHe belongs in the MVP conversation. https://t.co/uoIwBkya4I

Doncic has played in 50 of the team's 66 games and has averaged 28.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Arguably the greatest player in basketball history also recognizes his talent. Ahead of the All-Star game, King James said they were alike and could put 40 on the opposition if disrespected.

