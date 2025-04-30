"He's his own player" -Jaden McDaniels rejects 'mini LeBron' label for Julius Randle [Exclusive]

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves have the Los Angeles Lakers on the brink of elimination in the first round of the playoffs. The season was a roller coaster for the Timberwolves, but they are playing their best basketball at the right time. While Anthony Edwards is leading the way, Jaden McDaniels wanted to shine the light on an unsung hero; Julius Randle.

Randle joined the team late in the offseason when the New York Knicks traded him and Donte DiVincenzo away for Karl-Anthony Towns. New York, who is also in the playoffs, thought they were getting an upgrade at center after Randle's underwhelming postseason performances. After settling in with his new team, the 6-foot-9 forward is proving his doubters wrong with an excellent postseason so far.

McDaniels has played alongside Julius Randle all season long and has witnessed his new teammate improve throughout the year. One of the things that has impressed him the most is Randle's ability as a playmaker, especially alongside Rudy Gobert. While Towns was a capable passer when he was with Minnesota, McDaniels praised Randle's ability to find his teammates in the flow of the offense.

"“I’ve seen a lot of growth," said McDaniels about Randle's connection with Gobert. "I’ve seen them connect with the early lobs. In the pick-and-roll, there is something about Julius’ game that is underrated. I think he passes super well. Sometimes, it looks like he’s stuck. But he knows where we’re all at out on the court. Before he came here, I didn’t know he could pass like that. But him and Rudy’s connection is great. If the lob is not there, then Julius is going to score. If the lob is there, he’s a good enough passer to get it to Rudy. It’s a good connection."

Even though the first round isn't over yet, Julius Randle is having arguably his best postseason in his career. Previously, he was known as a player who would shrink in the playoffs. In his last playoff run, he fell well short of expectations, playing a big role in the Knicks' second round loss to the Miami Heat. However, it seems that he has put his playoff demons behind him.

As the Timberwolves continue to gel well with one another in the playoffs, McDaniels acknowledged Randle's role as a connecting piece of their offense. Ironically, Randle has been compared to LeBron James throughout his career, with analysts calling him a lesser version of the NBA legend. To McDaniels, though, Randle is setting himself apart as a unique force in the league.

"They always said that he was a ‘mini LeBron.’ But nah, Julius is his own player," said McDaniels about his teammate. "He’s pretty special."

How far can Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves get in the playoffs?

Julius Randle and the Timberwolves are one win away from advancing into the second round of the playoffs. Dispatching James and Luka Doncic from the postseason will be a tall task, especially on the road in Game 5, but Minnesota has proven that they aren't scared of the stars in the Western Conference. They have handled the Los Angeles Lakers thoroughly throughout the series.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves will take on either the Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the second round. Golden State holds a 3-1 lead over Houston, and both they and Minnesota have a chance to end their series on Wednesday night. If the series are finished in succession, it sets up an intriguing clash in the second round where Julius Randle will have a big role to play.

Randle's passing and scoring have been a boost to a Timberwolves team that needed a secondary playmaker outside of Edwards. He has been rock solid in the postseason after taking time to fully find his place in head coach Chris Finch's system. Now that he has and has shown his teammates what he is capable, there's no telling just how far the Timberwolves can go in these playoffs.

