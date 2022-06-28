"He's the only player to lead a 3-peat, other than Michael Jordan, since Bill Russell's Celtics in the 60s" - Chris Broussard argues for Shaquille O'Neal's ranking in Nick Wright's Top 50 players list

After considering the placements of Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal in Nick Wright's top 50 players list, Chris Broussard offered an interesting take. While maintaining his stance on Hakeem's greatness, Broussard voiced his belief that O'Neal was deserving of a higher standing.

The argument of the greatest players of all time has seen a host of different opinions. Even trimming it down to the greatest centers of all-time hasn't seen much consistency.

In this regard, Chris Broussard argued his take on the matter on "First Thing First". Referring to the placements of Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon on the list, he said:

"With all due respect to the great Hakeem Olajuwon, he should not be ahead of Shaquille O'Neal. A lot of people will point to the '95 Finals, when Hakeem definitely outplayed Shaq and they swept the Orlando Magic. But Shaq was a baby. It was his third year in the league."

Broussard drew comparisons to the 2007 Finals where a young LeBron James came up short against Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

While emphasizing upon how young O'Neal was, he also noted that the difference in scoring figures for O'Neal and Olajuwon wasn't that far off.

Highlighting that Shaq held his own against Hakeem, Chris Broussard went on to say:

"Shaq is the architect, or the leader, the bus driver, as Barkley might call him. He's the only player to lead a 3-peat, other than Michael Jordan, since Bill Russell's Celtics in the 60s. That has to speak for something."

Broussard then went on to compare the titles won by O'Neal and Olajuwon. While highlighting the best player of the era they won it in, the analyst impressed upon Jordan's absence when Hakeem won his first ring.

He ended his segment by saying:

"Hakeem - better defender, shot blocker, better rebounder than Shaq. But Shaq was obviously a much better scorer."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "With all due respect to the great Hakeem Olajuwon, he should not be ahead of Shaquille O'Neal. ... Shaq is the only player to lead a 3-peat, other than Michael Jordan, since Bill Russell in the 60s." — @Chris_Broussard "With all due respect to the great Hakeem Olajuwon, he should not be ahead of Shaquille O'Neal. ... Shaq is the only player to lead a 3-peat, other than Michael Jordan, since Bill Russell in the 60s." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/16Qcwq7vnS

Chris Broussard highlights Shaquille O'Neal's legacy

Shaquille O'Neal at an LA Lakers game in 2016

The conversation regarding Shaquille O'Neal's legacy itself stems from Nick Wright's top 50 NBA players in the last 50 years. While Wright has named many legends on this list, the recent additions garnered particular criticism from Chris Broussard.

Wright mentioned Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon at number nine and number eight respectively. While this in no way is meant to denigrate the legacy of either, the ranking does influence the perspective of O'Neal's individual greatness.

2x NBA Champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, 12x NBA All-Star, 2x Defensive Player of the Year, 1993-94 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member… Hakeem Olajuwon! @Precision80 The DREAM!2x NBA Champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, 12x NBA All-Star, 2x Defensive Player of the Year, 1993-94 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member… Hakeem Olajuwon! #NBA75 @Precision80 The DREAM!2x NBA Champion, 2x NBA Finals MVP, 12x NBA All-Star, 2x Defensive Player of the Year, 1993-94 NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member… Hakeem Olajuwon! #NBA75 https://t.co/cKMZDEQMo5

While Olajuwon was possibly one of the most skilled centers of all time, Shaq was a different beast in every sense. Widely regarded as the most dominant force in the game, O'Neal was an unparalleled physical specimen.

Pairing the strength and athleticism at his size with his innate gifts for basketball, O'Neal easily finds himself among the greatest centers in the game.

22 years ago today, @SHAQ gave us one of the most disrespectful posters of all time 🤭(via @Lakers 22 years ago today, @SHAQ gave us one of the most disrespectful posters of all time 🤭(via @Lakers)https://t.co/JQhpGcZRBI

Considering the narrative Broussard offers, it's hard to overlook the comments he made. O'Neal dominated the league during his 3-peat with the LA Lakers. Olajuwon, on the other hand, only won when Michael Jordan stepped away from the game.

While the conversation itself steps into the realm of hypotheticals, their greatness is undeniable. With an extensive list of accomplishments for both players, an argument for either side could be considered valid.

