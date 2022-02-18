"He's playing great; he's not the best player in the world" - Shaquille O'Neal goes against Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith's NBA MVP choices for the season

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best basketball minds, and he has some firm takes about the game.

While appearing on the 'Inside the NBA' show, the four-time NBA champion doesn't shy away from saying how he feels about certain players or teams. In a recent edition of the show, the crew discussed the order of the MVP contenders, and things got heated.

Kenny Smith started listing his top 3 candidates, which set the tone for the discussion. The 56-year-old picked Giannis Antetokounmpo first before replaced him with Joel Embiid. Antetokounmpo went on to take second place in Smith's list, while DeMar DeRozan came third. However, while giving DeRozan third place, Smith called him the best player in the world, explaining:

"You're having them at the number one seed and 38-21, Zach LaVine has not been there the whole time; he has put himself in the conversation of the best basketball player in the world."

That did not sit well with Shaquille O'Neal. He was infuriated, and was heard saying 'stop it' while Smith and Charles Barkley were discussing the same. While O'Neal does appear to respect DeRozan, he does not believe the player deserves to be ranked first in the MVP rankings, saying:

"He's playing great; he's not the best player in the world; stop it."

Kenny Smith did not mean to say DeRozan was the best player in the world. Explaining what he meant, the Jet said:

"DeMar DeRozan is one of the top three players in the world right now."

NBA @NBA DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 17 by leading the @chicagobulls to a 3-1 record while putting up 36.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG! DeMar DeRozan earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 17 by leading the @chicagobulls to a 3-1 record while putting up 36.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG! https://t.co/DNagJoC4Fg

DeRozan has had a terrific campaign, and has broken a few records along the way. He is the only player to score at least 35 points in seven consecutive games and shoot the ball above 50% efficiency. However, to enhance his MVP credentials, the five-time All-Star will have to continue in the same vein.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal didn't mean to belittle DeRozan's accomplishments this season. However, he had serious reservations about DeRozan being called the best player in the world. O'Neal perhaps reacted the way he did, because in his career, the big man had scoring bursts. However, it took him a lot more than that to be called the best player or center of his era.

StatMuse @statmuse It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.



38 PTS | 59 FG%

40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

45 PTS | 60 FG% It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.38 PTS | 59 FG%40 PTS | 67 FG%38 PTS | 50 FG%35 PTS | 64 FG%36 PTS | 68 FG%38 PTS | 59 FG%45 PTS | 60 FG% https://t.co/LjNqZAxnpB

The heated debate among the 'Inside the NBA' crew members is not something new.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are bonafide legends of the game, and have firm opinions about the game. That is what has helped Inside the NBA become one of the best basketball shows on television.

Shaquille O'Neal thinks James Harden needs to get Joel Embiid going first

Joel Embiid has been terrific for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Shaquille O'Neal loves Joel Embiid's game. His domination on the court and ability to torment defenses is a treat to watch.

In an era where small guards have taken over three-point shooting and ball-handling, Embiid has shown that big centers can still change the course of games. O'Neal has heaped praise on Jojo for his performances this season, but believes James Harden will have to keep feeding him the ball if the 76ers hope to thrive.

Elaborating about the team, Shaquille O'Neal said:

"James has to realize this is Embiid's team; let me get the big fella the ball first"

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



& Chuck discuss how Harden's arrival in Philly could affect the Sixers' chemistry. "This notion that this thing is gonna be smooth, not true at all." @SHAQ & Chuck discuss how Harden's arrival in Philly could affect the Sixers' chemistry. "This notion that this thing is gonna be smooth, not true at all."@SHAQ & Chuck discuss how Harden's arrival in Philly could affect the Sixers' chemistry. https://t.co/JeJsForolZ

He added:

"The best player in the world, I gotta get you going; I can get myself going anytime; I'm James Harden, but I gotta make sure you get going. Before I got here, you were averaging 28-30; I gotta make sure you get yourself going, and whenever you go out, whenever you get tired, I get mine."

StatMuse @statmuse Joel Embiid was pretty much double-teamed all night. He still had:



42 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

14-21 FG

3-4 3P

W at Bucks



Literally unstoppable. Joel Embiid was pretty much double-teamed all night. He still had:42 PTS14 REB5 AST14-21 FG3-4 3PW at BucksLiterally unstoppable. https://t.co/r9nah4A2gu

Only time will tell if Harden and Embiid as a duo will work out or not. The jury is still out on that, so it will be very interesting to see how things pan out in Philly this year.

