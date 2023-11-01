“He’s pretty pi**ed”: Emotional Kisha Chavis shares husband Joe Smith left home amid OnlyFans account saga

Former NBA player Joe Smith and his wife Kisha Chavis are in the headlines again. The two went viral after a YouTube video was posted showing an argument between the two. Smith was upset with Chavis when he discovered she had an OnlyFans account.

The couple was married in 2018. Chavis says the couple has been together since 2012. Now things are on the ricks. Chavis gave an emotional interview on TMZ.

“He is pretty pissed off at me. I think he is at his sister’s house. He’s not talking to me right now,” Chavis said.

Kisha Chavis and Joe Smith OnlyFans drama

The OnlyFans was not a new, secret thing, according to Chavis. She had the page for over a year and said the link to the OnlyFans was on her Instagram account. Chavis said Smith could have found the page a long time ago.

“That’s what happens when you don’t attend to your wife. Period,” Chavis said.

Chavis said a woman told Smith about the account. She also claimed that Smith has financial issues and that she always supported herself financially.

“I started several businesses,” Chavis said, “I kicked in the drive and did what I had to do. You knew I was an adult video star when you met me. If I would do anything for my survival, then what makes you think that would change.”

Chavis defended herself in the original video. She said she was not having any relationships with her subscribers. She alleged she was not cheating on Smith.

“I made an executive decision when my man didn't care for me. I still love Joe, I really do,” Chavis said.

There was no confirmation of how much Chavis makes from the account. There was also no confirmation of the alleged financial troubles of Smith. The former NBA player earned $61 million on the floor during his 16-year NBA career. He played for 12 different teams during his time in the league.

Chavis said at the end of her interview that a divorce was unlikely. She remains hopeful that the two will come to a resolution. She thinks Smith will return home and that they will work it out. Chavis appeared emotional throughout the interview. She did not say she would delete her account on OnlyFans.