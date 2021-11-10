“He's put the onus on us to be the best version of ourselves" - Reggie Jackson reveals how Paul George has been the de-facto leader in the LA Clippers dressing room

LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson was all praise for his teammate and star man Paul George for his performances so far during the 2021-22 NBA season. Jackson claimed there was still a lot of scope for George to improve, though the seven-time All-Star has had his best start to a season in recent years.

The LA Clippers are off to a 6-4 start and have won each of their last five games after losing four of their first five. The recent run has been even more impressive due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee.

Paul George has played a hugely important role in the LA Clippers’ winning run. However, Reggie Jackson claimed that George hasn’t been performing at his very best thus far this season.

Reggie Jackson and Paul George in action for the Los Angeles Clippers

Reggie Jackson claims LA Clippers team-mate Paul George hasn't had his best games individually this season

Despite Paul George currently averaging some extraordinary numbers, a range of other LA Clippers stars have also stepped up at the start of this campaign. Terence Mann has had a career-best season so far, while Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson have also been prolific in recent games.

During a recent interview, Jackson claimed that Paul George is currently not at his very best. Instead, Jackson also revealed that George is encouraging his teammates to become the best versions of themselves, something that has benefitted the LA Clippers to a great extent.

"I don't think we've seen his best games. He's put the onus on us to be the best version of ourselves."

As far as statistics are concerned, there appears to be quite a bit of truth in Jackson’s claims.

Paul George is producing 26.7 points per game, his best return since the 2018-19 NBA season. This can be put down to the 12.8 shots he is taking per game, the most so far in his career.

George's improved shot attempts can be attributed largely to the fact that he is the main ball handler in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. It is a role he has excelled at since last season.

Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season.



26.7 PPG

8.3 RPG (career-high)

5.4 APG (career-high)

2.5 SPG (career-high)

46/36/86%



The Clippers have won 5 in a row. Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season.26.7 PPG8.3 RPG (career-high)5.4 APG (career-high)2.5 SPG (career-high)46/36/86%The Clippers have won 5 in a row. https://t.co/pGtrBL6J4J

At the same time, George has shown an increase in defensive output and is producing 7.9 defensive rebounds along with 2.5 steals per game, both career-best figures. George is also averaging 5.4 assists per game, but has shown a slight decrease in his shooting efficiency.

Regardless, his teammates seem to believe that his performances have allowed them to excel. George will look to continue his highly impressive run from recent games in the weeks ahead.

