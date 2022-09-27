"He’s ready to go… But this is a marathon" - Jason Kidd emphasizes managing Dallas Mavericks' 3x All-Star's load after a hectic EuroBasket 

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic represented Slovenia, his home country, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers this summer. He continued representing Slovenia through the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket earlier this month. Slovenia’s EuroBasket bid ended in disappointment with a stunning 90-87 upset loss to Poland in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, Doncic is still quite exhausted from his busy schedule. According to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, Doncic will get some well-deserved rest to start the season.

”We’re going to start a little light," Kidd said. "But as we all know in this room, Luka loves to play basketball. So he’s ready to go, and he’ll probably tell you that today. But we want just to start slow. This is a marathon. He just got done playing (for Slovenia). But anytime he sees the game plan for practice and he sees scrimmage, he’s ready to play."

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic, fresh off a hectic EuroBasket schedule, will have a light workload in training camp. Jason Kidd: “We’re going to start a little light, but as we all know in this room, Luka loves to play basketball. He’s ready to go … but this is a marathon.” Luka Doncic, fresh off a hectic EuroBasket schedule, will have a light workload in training camp. Jason Kidd: “We’re going to start a little light, but as we all know in this room, Luka loves to play basketball. He’s ready to go … but this is a marathon.”

During his own media day interview, Doncic shared his thoughts on representing his home country in international competitions.

"I mean there's a lot of feelings," Doncic said. "You represent your country, you basically give up your summer to play for your country. I respect everybody that does that. It's really hard. At some point, you have to go to practice, but you want to be on a beach somewhere, but I always enjoy every moment playing for my national team."

Doncic averaged 35.4 minutes per game for the Mavericks last season, which was the ninth-most minutes per game in the league. Considering the Mavericks' offense relies so heavily on Doncic, it will be interesting to see how Kidd manages his workload.

Do the Dallas Mavericks have the pieces required to win an NBA title?

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks had a productive offseason following their loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. They improved their frontcourt with the additions of big men Christian Wood and Javale Mcgee.

Both players should be great fits playing alongside Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll. Mcgee will also be able to provide Dallas with some much-needed rim protection. However, the Mavericks took a big hit to their backcourt, losing their secondary scorer and playmaker Jalen Brunson in free agency.

Brunson broke out in the playoffs for Dallas, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 46.6% shooting from the field. Other players on the Mavericks' roster will have to replace his production. The most likely candidates to do so are guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr.

During a recent interview with Malika Andrews on “NBA Today,” Doncic gave his opinion on the Dallas Mavericks’ new-look roster.

"I think we have great players on our team. There's plenty very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more. ... I think we have a great team," Doncic said.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



"No. I think we have great players on our team. There's plenty very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more."



h/t



#NBATwitter #MFFL Luka Doncic on whether the Mavericks needs another superstar to compete for an NBA title:"No. I think we have great players on our team. There's plenty very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more."h/t @malika_andrews Luka Doncic on whether the Mavericks needs another superstar to compete for an NBA title:"No. I think we have great players on our team. There's plenty very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more."h/t @malika_andrews#NBATwitter #MFFL https://t.co/w9HxQrkZrM

The Mavericks roster has quite a few underrated role players. Their players also fit well around Doncic. However, it takes multiple stars to win championships. Doncic will again have to put the Dallas Mavericks on his back if the team hopes to contend in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far