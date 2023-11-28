Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards showed some love to his fellow young NBA star Ja Morant. Following Minnesota’s 119-97 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Edwards was excited by the imminent return of the Grizzlies star from his 25-game suspension.

Edwards said after the game in Memphis that he reckons Morant will return better than ever:

“We’re looking forward to him getting back, because I’m ready to watch him play. He’s an exciting player. I know he’s ready to come back and put on a show. We’re ready to see it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards said that he's excited for Morant to be on the floor for the rematch between the two teams. Minnesota host Memphis on Jan. 19. The two teams play a third time in Minnesota on Feb. 28.

Expand Tweet

On Monday, Edwards led Minnesota in scoring with 24 points, made seven assists and grabbed five rebounds as the T’Wolves cruised to an easy win while the Grizzlies' slide continues.

When can Ja Morant return?

The Memphis Grizzlies are desperate for Ja Morant to return, as they're 3-13 without their superstar. They have also lost Steven Adams for the season and been plagued by other injuries.

Morant is serving out his 25-game suspension and will be eligible to return on Dec. 19 when the Grizzlies take on the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be an exciting matchup between Morant and Zion Williamson, the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant was suspended for his gun related incidents last season. He was caught on IG live videos flashing a gun on two occasions. The first occurred in March in a Denver strip club and resulted in an eight-game suspension.

The video drew a ton of criticism, and the team sent Morant to a counseling program in Florida. Morant claimed to take the time away to work on his mental health. It did not take long for Morant to step into trouble once again after returning.

The second gun incident was in his friend's car in May, leading to the Grizzlies to suspend Morant indefinitely. The NBA subsequently suspended Ja Morant in June for 25 games to start the ongoing season.