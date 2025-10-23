  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "He's a s*x symbol": Shaquille O’Neal can't stop teasing Charles Barkley over his stunning body transformation

"He's a s*x symbol": Shaquille O’Neal can't stop teasing Charles Barkley over his stunning body transformation

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:46 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Slam Dunk Contest - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star Game-Slam Dunk Contest - Source: Imagn

The Inside the NBA crew didn’t waste any time making viewers laugh as they kicked off the 2025–2026 season with their banter. The highlight of the night came when Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stop going gaga over Charles Barkley’s noticeable body transformation.

Ad

Barkley looked slimmer than he did the last time they were on air together, and Shaq made sure to point it out every chance he got. Before the Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks clash on Wednesday, the panel shared their predictions for the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

During the discussion, one of the hosts mentioned how both teams performed last season. Shaq quickly brushed that off, reminding everyone how much can change in a year by using Barkley as the perfect example.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“That was last year,” Shaq said. “Chuck was fat last year. Now look at him. He's a s*x symbol.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“He's got a point about the s*x symbol,” Barkley agreed.
Ad

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are known for their constant on-air bickering, but this time the compliments took everyone by surprise. However, knowing their playful chemistry, it probably won’t be long before they’re back to teasing and pulling each other's legs again.

Charles Barkley lost 60 pounds after Mounjaro medication

Earlier this summer, Charles Barkley was announced as the celebrity ambassador for Ro, a telehealth company focused on GLP-1 treatments. He shared that by using GLP-1 medications and committing to a healthier lifestyle, he was able to lose a significant amount of weight.

Ad
"I know GLP-1s work — I've seen it for myself," said Barkley. "The hard part was getting the medication when I needed it. That's where Ro comes in – they make it easy. I don't have to jump through hoops — I know my treatment is handled. Also this isn't just about me, it's about making sure regular folks have real tools to take control of their health and start feeling better. Let's go to work!"
Ad

Barkley also recently gave them a shoutout after Shaquille O’Neal jokingly called him a “s*x symbol.”

“Shoutout to my doctors at Ro.co,” Barkley responded. “I’m working out too now. You’ve got to work out. You can’t just take a shot.”

The Inside the NBA crew is known for targeting Barkley with overweight jokes. But now that he’s looking slimmer, it seems like those jokes might finally start to fade away.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications