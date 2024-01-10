"He's not sexy at all": Charles Barkley scoffs at Shaquille O'Neal for ranking '9th most handsome bald man'

Charles Barkley loves to go after his coworker and fellow NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley is never afraid to diss the big man when he can. The two are often trading barbs on “Inside the NBA”. This time Barkley threw some shade at O’Neal while on another show.

During his recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Barkley took the chance to fling some insults O’Neal’s way. O’Neal was recently named to a list of handsome, famous bald men. Barkley laughed at O’Neal’s inclusion on the list of sexiest bald men in the world. The list was released last month by GQ.

“Hell no. He’s not sexy at all. He’s ugly,” Barkley said.

The Round Mound of Rebound questioned the integrity and source of the list. He revealed more of his initial reaction upon hearing the news.

“Shaq came to work about a month ago and the article came out that he was the ninth sexiest bald man,” Barkley said. “He said it was GQ magazine and he was bragging about it. And we did a little research, it was South Africa GQ. He is ugly in South Africa and America. He is ugly in all 50 states.”

Barkley went on to say he has nothing but love for the Big Fella. He just would not admit that the seven-footer is attractive.

Charles Barkley and the crew roast Shaquille O’Neal once again

A month ago, Charles Barkley got another chance to roast Shaquille O’Neal on “Inside the NBA”. It came a month ago when O’Neal initially brought the news of his inclusion on the handsome bald men list.

Kenny Smith and Barkley piled on O’Neal for bragging about his name on the list made by GQ magazine. The guys then roasted him for leaving out the fact that it was GQ South Africa and not the main publication in the United States.

Charles Barkley and Smith also pointed out that the list only included super-rich bald men. They joked that his personal wealth was the only reason O’Neal was named to the top ten.

“Come on man,” Charles Barkley said. "It was South Africa GQ! Prince William, Vin Diesel are there. How much did you pay to get on this list?"

O’Neal was not the only big name on the list. There were plenty of other famous and super-rich bald men in the magazine’s top ten.

Prince William was named number one. Actors Vin Diesel and Jason Statham are action movie stars known for their lack of hair. Both were named in the top ten. Fellow action stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson made the cut.

Jeff Bezos made the list with all of his billions. Another NBA legend and billionaire also cracked the top ten, none other than Michael Jordan. Shemar Moore and Terry Crews finalized the list. The list was made considering net worth, vocal attractiveness, golden ratio, ‘shirtless’ searches online, height, and bald shine factor.