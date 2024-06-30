"He’s a shill for Steve Ballmer" - NBA fans stunned over Clippers re-signing James Harden on $70 million deal

Fans reacted to the LA Clippers' plans to re-sign All-Star guard James Harden. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Clippers' plan to keep him on Sunday.

Harden spent the 2023-24 season with the Clippers after he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers early in the season. He appeared in 72 games for the team and put up 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Last season was the first time the 10-time All-Star averaged less than 20 points since the 2011-12 season when he won the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Harden reportedly plans to sign a new two-year, $70 million contract, with a player option in the second year.

After seeing the report on Harden, fans shared their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said about the Clippers' decision to keep the veteran All-Star.

"I checked y’all. He’s a shill for (Clippers owner) Steve Balmer," one fan tweeted.

"Returning to poverty smh what a dummy," another fan posted.

"Lakers really thought they were getting him," a fan mocked the LA Lakers.

Other fans were surprised that the Clippers decided to keep Harden.

"Clippers really going to depend on James Harden, Russell Westbrook & Kawhi Leonard," one fan pointed out.

"I mean if they’re gonna lose George anyway they gotta keep the other guard lol," another fan posted.

"Clippers overpaid and lost PG who’s better lmaoooooooo," one fan wrote.

Harden has expressed his interest in ending his career with the Clippers before. Now that he's in the twilight years of his career, turning 35 in August, there's a chance that he could call it quits while he's a member of the LA team.

The Lakers were interested in acquiring James Harden this offseason

James Harden just ended the hopes of the Lakers of signing him this offseason. Harden was among the few stars that the Purple and Gold were looking forward to having a contract negotiation with. They are still focused on contending for a title before LeBron James decides to retire.

According to reports, LeBron is willing to take a pay cut to return to the team for the Lakers to sign a star veteran. Harden was one of their targets, along with Klay Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Their choices have now been narrowed down to Thompson and Valanciunas. The four-time champion is reportedly preparing to depart the Golden State Warriors after 13 years. The other half of the Splash Brothers and the Warriors will likely negotiate a sign-and-trade this offseason.

