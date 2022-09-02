“He’s showing this to his wife like, ‘Do you believe these a**holes?’” - Domonique Foxworth says Russell Westbrook is not dumb, mentions LeBron James’ recent comments

Russell Westbrook was spoken highly of by LA Lakers captain LeBron James and owner Jeanie Buss recently. But sports commentator Domonique Foxworth does not agree with their plaudits, saying Russ deserves honesty.

Buss, in an interview, called Westbrook the team's best player last season. When asked if that's what she really meant, she ended up saying he was the most consistent.

Meanwhile, James took to Twitter to support Westbrook. He said he cannot wait for the All-Star guard to "go off" next season.

The NBA community has been buzzing since Buss' statement. Some have agreed with her, while others believe she is not making the situation any better.

On "Debatable," Foxworth said they are patronizing Russ and said the former MVP does not need that treatment.

"We all have bad days," Foxworth said. "Don't lie to me, which is what they're doing to Russell. LeBron's doing it also. Like, he knows how the season went last year. He's not dumb. He knows what people are saying about them.

"And the idea that you would patronize a future Hall of Famer, previous league MVP by thinking that saying he's consistent or saying he's the best or saying he's going to have a great year like LeBron did.

"Like, I just imagined, as I said, when LeBron was tweeting about how good he's going to be that he's showing this to his wife like, 'Do you believe these a**holes?' Like, that is what he is thinking."

However, ESPN's Jalen Rose said Buss shouldn't pay attention to the negative comments. He said that people might be going out of their way to misinterpret what she meant.

Can LeBron James and Russell Westbrook play together successfully?

When the news of Russell Westbrook's acquisition broke last season, the major concern was how he and LeBron James would play together. They are both elite-level players who control proceedings by having the ball.

Understandably, Westbrook was brought in to relieve James' workload and to hold down the fort when James and Anthony Davis are unavailable. However, it is difficult to imagine James on the floor and not orchestrating the offense.

That remains a concern for the Lakers, but it is likely that both players will better understand each other. New coach Darvin Ham has also talked about how everyone needs to sacrifice for them to have a successful season.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Darvin Ham said he had several productive discussions with Russell Westbrook, and he initial operative word is “Sacrifice.”



Pundits have suggested James leave the ball-handling to Westbrook and should focus more on cutting or working in the post. But with Russ' turnover issue, some believe the veteran guard should instead work on his off-ball movement to help the team.

