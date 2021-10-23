“He’s still our brother” - Joel Embiid tells Philadelphia 76ers fans to get behind Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid has, for the most part, remained calm and composed during the Ben Simmons vs Philadelphia 76ers drama. The unfortunate saga that has continued for well over two months has left the camp and its players drained.

The hounding media hasn't helped, and neither has the bursts of toxicity from fans and Twitter users.

Despite the justified animosity that should have taken over any other sane player forced to participate in a dirty battle between a disgruntled teammate and the team, Joel Embiid has been a polite and considerate bystander.

That is, except for one press conference where he openly showed his contempt after Simmons was chucked out of practice. In a show of sportsmanship, Embiid has once again taken a stance supporting his Australian teammate.

While addressing Philly fans before the game against the Brooklyn Nets, the 7'0" center urged the crowd to support the team and the Sixers' estranged golden boy.

Embiid said: "A lot has happened in the last few months, and I ask you guys to continue to support us and our teammate Ben because he is still our brother.”

"He's still our brother."Joel Embiid speaks to fans about supporting the team and Ben Simmons before the game.(via @JClarkNBCS "He's still our brother."Joel Embiid speaks to fans about supporting the team and Ben Simmons before the game.(via @JClarkNBCS)

However, the Philadelphia 76ers fans have always been known to be a more passionate and sometimes harsh crowd. Even after Joel Embiid requested them to support Simmons, the stadium erupted with booing after a pregame hype video showed the player for only a few moments.

John Clark of NBC Sports shared a video of the booing on his Twitter account.

In the tweet, he wrote: "Ben Simmons was booed very quickly in quick appearance in pregame hype video."

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Ben Simmons was booed very quickly in quick appearance in pregame hype video Ben Simmons was booed very quickly in quick appearance in pregame hype video https://t.co/iH1dksfCqT

Ben Simmons talked to Joel Embiid and fellow Philadelphia 76ers teammates

In practice held ahead of the game with the Nets, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Ben had a five minute long conversation with his teammates and coaches. Charania, who shared the gist of the conversation via a tweet, wrote the following about the situation:

Charania: "Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time."

Although this is the first time Ben has shared concerns over his mental health, the Sixers, according to the report and their public statements, were sensitive about his struggle. Tobias Harris also tweeted his support for Simmons.

In the tweet, Harris wrote: And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all.

Tobias Harris @tobias31 Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. Sources: Ben Simmons spoke to Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and entire 76ers team today and accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself — but Simmons informed them all that he’s not mentally ready to play yet and needs time. And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all. twitter.com/shamscharania/… And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That's it, that's all. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

The Philadelphia camp has gone through a storm perhaps created by the hasty, hot-blooded actions of their 6'11" point guard, perhaps by their own methods of tackling the situation. The storm is nowhere near over. The bonds that were broken cannot be mended in such a short time.

However, the way in which players like Embiid, Harris and Tyrese Maxey have shown their support to their teammate in distress only goes on to highlight the brotherly spirit of the game and perhaps Philadelphia.

