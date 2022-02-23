"He's still doing today" - Former NBA player Ike Diogu, who played against the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, picks LeBron James as the GOAT

Former NBA player Ike Diogu has played against the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and many more during his stint in the league. However, among the trio, Diogu gave the highest praise to James, whom he called the greatest all-around player of all time.

In an interview with Leonard Solms of ESPN, Diogu spoke about his career in the NBA that spanned from 2005 to 2012. The Nigeria captain had nothing but praise for 'The King', comparing him with his 2000s contemporaries like Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

"I think that LeBron is the greatest all-round player of all time. I played against Kobe; I played against Shaq; I played against LeBron. Those are all some of the greatest players of all time. I just think that LeBron is the best all-around, being able to pass, score, rebound, just everything," Diogu said.

"He's definitely the greatest. Obviously, to be the size that he is and have some of the physical gifts that he has is pretty crazy and to do what he's still doing today," Diogu added.

Ike Diogu was drafted ninth overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2005, spending one and a half seasons there before getting traded in 2007. He was the central piece in the trade with the Indiana Pacers that completed the 'We Believe' Warriors.

Diogu then bounced around the league, playing for teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. He continued his career in Europe and China before landing in Egypt this year. The 38-year-old veteran won the AfroBasket with Nigeria in 2015, and was the AfroBasket MVP in 2017.

LeBron James has memorable night at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

It was a memorable NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, especially for LeBron James. He returned home to Cleveland, and was given a warm welcome by the home crowd. James then went on to lead his team to a win over Team Kevin Durant, hitting the game-winning fadeaway jumpshot.

At half-time, James was recognized as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team alongside his friends, current players and retired legends. 'The King' even had a heartfelt moment with Michael Jordan that was caught on camera. It was a rare sight to behold for basketball fans.

However, it was not a just a fun and enjoyable weekend for LeBron James. The turmoil between Klutch Sports and the LA Lakers almost stole the show. James appeared to take some shots at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in his press appearances and on social media.

The Lakers are in a very delicate position heading into the final stretch of the season after the All-Star break. James has to carry the Lakers on his back and to the best record possible, with Anthony Davis sidelined for at least a month. It will be interesting to see if the additional rest gives James and the Lakers the spark they need to make the playoffs.

