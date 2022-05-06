“He’s talking about giving a voice to the voiceless. Well, when have you been speaking?” - Stephen A. Smith reacts to Kyrie Irving calling himself a martyr

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving was a popular name in the basketball world throughout the 2021-22 season. As one of the most talented players in the NBA, there's no denying that Irving has the ability to dominate a game on any given night. Since entering the league, Irving has dazzled fans with his offensive weaponry as he's cemented himself as one of the top point guards in the league.

This year was one filled with a rollercoaster of emotions for Kyrie Irving. After refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Irving spent the majority of the year only playing road games due to New York state laws. After the mandate was finally lifted, Irving returned to the team at full capacity, but it was clear that the Nets were struggling to find their groove.

It was a year of ups-and-downs for both Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, who went on to be swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving recently was asked about the situation and said he "just had to sit in that hot season for a little bit and deal with it." The superstar guard even went on to say it was "the life of a martyr..."

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take", analyst Stephen A. Smith had some bold words for Irving, saying that his actions throughout the year don't backup his comments.

“He’s talking about giving a voice to the voiceless. Well, when have you been speaking?”

Kyrie Irving looks to get past rollercoaster season

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving

Since the end of the regular season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has opened up about a rollercoaster of a year that saw him in the national spotlight. Irving's battle with the vaccination requirement had tensions running high with the Brooklyn Nets. It was rumored to be part of the reason why former Nets superstar James Harden demanded a trade from the organization.

After a nightmare year full of drama, the Brooklyn Nets will now be looking to get back on track for the upcoming season. For Irving, it will hopefully be a chance to get his team back into contention for an NBA championship. Brooklyn came into the season as favorites to make a lengthy run in the NBA playoffs, but the adversity and outside noise were both too much to overcome. The veteran superstar has a player option this summer and is expected to potentially re-sign with the Nets.

Edited by Windy Goodloe