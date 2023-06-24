"He's so unique with such a skillset"- Jamal Crawford says Victor Wembanyama can be used in multiple ways on offense

LeBron James called Victor Wembanyama an “alien” for his never-before-seen combination of size, mobility, versatility and skills. He hasn’t played a minute in the NBA but nearly everyone is certain that he will become one of the greats of the game.

In the Dan Patrick Show, former NBA player Jamal Crawford was asked about how the San Antonio Spurs could initially utilize “Wemby.” Here’s what the current TNT analyst had to say:

“He [Wembanyama] kind of determines [how he’s going to be used]. Is he ready to go on the perimeter? Is he ready to play off the mid-post? Is he ready to hold the ball in pick-and-roll?

"He's so unique with such a skillset, it's about which one's ahead of which first in the pros because it's gonna be a little bit different for sure."

The San Antonio Spurs ranked in the bottom five of the league in field goal efficiency and three-point shooting. They had the second-worst offensive rating with 109.7. Only the Charlotte Hornets, who didn’t have LaMelo Ball for most of the season, were worse with 108.4 ORTG.

San Antonio didn’t just struggle scoring buckets. They were also horrific on defense where they seemingly couldn’t stop opponents from piling up the points. The Spurs were dead last in defensive rating with 119.6. Despite having two above-average defenders in Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, the Spurs were a sieve on defense.

Victor Wembanyama should promptly improve the San Antonio Spurs on both ends of the floor. Head coach and president of basketball operations Gregg Popovich is expected to bring in veteran help to ease the French phenom into the NBA.

The No. 1 pick of the draft told the media that he prefers to play the power forward spot and play alongside a center. Zach Collins, Khem Birch and Charles Bassey are the Spurs’ current men in the middle. The Spurs are in a great position to acquire free agents to shore up different areas across the rotation.

Regardless of how Popovic utilizes Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs should significantly play better than last season.

The San Antonio Spurs may be Victor Wembanyama’s perfect landing spot

The San Antonio Spurs know how to build championship teams. They have been the gold standard for franchises to follow for more than two decades.

The Spurs have had the experience of developing and maximizing two of the best big men to play the game. San Antonio drafted and helped David Robinson and Tim Duncan win multiple championships.

Jamal Crawford had this to say about the team that drafted Victor Wembanyama:

“I’m not sure if he could have went to a better place than San Antonio. Pop [Popovich] is the man. Having Duncan, Manu [Ginobili], Tony [Parker], David Robinson and all these great guys. I’m sure they have a great system in place to develop.

After he was officially named a Spur, Wembanyama repeatedly declared his love of the team and how he couldn’t wait to represent the city. It seems like the Spurs and the rookie are made for each other.

