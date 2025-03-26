"He's a walking highlight": Kevin Love lavishes glowing praise on Cameron Boozer after surprising him with NPOY honor

Kevin Love is a big supporter of young basketball players, especially on the high school level. He had a big surprise waiting for Cameron Boozer, surprising the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer with the Gatorade National Player of the Year award on Wednesday. Boozer won the award for the second time in three seasons to end his high school career.

Kevin Love is a 17-year NBA veteran, making two All-NBA teams and winning a title in 2016. Love has formed a friendship with Carlos Boozer and his sons over the past few years and has become a big supporter of both Cayden and Cameron Boozer. Both Boozer brothers have been dominant in high school and will follow their father's footsteps, heading to Duke this fall.

In his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Kevin Love captured the moment when he presented Cameron Boozer with the award. Love has been one of Boozer's biggest admirers, speaking proudly about his talent and how bright both his and his brother's futures are as they enter the collegiate level.

Love was excited to deliver Cameron Boozer his second National Player of the Year award.

"He's a walking highlight," Love said about Boozer. "His game is already elite!"

The award might be the second for Cameron Boozer, but he and Cayden aren't satisfied as they wrap up their high school careers. They are both at the top of their recruiting class and should help Duke compete at the top of the college basketball world and project as top picks in the 2026 NBA draft.

Kevin Love enjoys highlighting top high school talent, reminiscing on his high school career

Kevin Love has been an advocate for high school basketball throughout his career, and Cameron Boozer joins him as players who have won the award. Love took home the honors in 2007 after his senior season at Lake Oswego High School. Love, a McDonald's All-American, attended UCLA and eventually found his way to the NBA.

While he might be closer with the Boozer brothers and their father, Cameron Boozer isn't the first high school player that Love has reached out to and applauded. Last year, Love showed his support for Cooper Flagg, who took home National Player of the Year honors in 2024, telling him that if he continues to put in the work, he can expect to hear his name announced as the top pick this year.

"Chase the game and everything you want in life will chase you right back," said Love to Flagg before the college basketball season tipped off. "I think all of our expectations are that in June of next year, he be that first guy up there on the stage."

Kevin Love has played a big role in inspiring young basketball players as they hope to follow in his footsteps from high school, through college and eventually into the NBA. Love is a believer in Cameron Boozer and will continue to support him as he navigates through his freshman season at Duke in the fall.

