"He's Wolverine" - Julius Randle sums up Anthony Edwards' ultimate healing powers after improbable injury return

Anthony Edwards might go by “Ant-Man,” but in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 117-93 blowout of the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, he earned a new moniker from teammate Julius Randle after brushing off a scary injury: “Wolverine.”

Edwards had a frightening moment when the 245-pound Warriors big Trayce Jackson-Davis landed on his left ankle, forcing him to be helped off the court during the second half.

But he came back strong, adding 13 points and five rebounds after returning, and ended the night with 20 points, nine boards, and five assists.

Following the win, Randle marveled at Edwards’ seemingly superhuman recovery skills.

“I've seen him get kicked, knocked down so many times,” Randle said. “Better off, he’s like Wolverine. He gets hurt, and he does something in the back — I don't know what the hell he do, but he do something in the back. He come out, he balls. That's what he does.”

Though the injury initially looked serious — with injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries speculating it could be a high ankle sprain or even a fracture — all doubts disappeared once Anthony Edwards stepped back on the floor.

“I mean, he's one of the more resilient people that I know,” Randle added. “Nothing holds him down. He never misses games. For as much attention and effort teams do to try to stop him, he's never one to like sit out of games or miss games. He always put his best foot forward.”

Randle himself had a stellar showing, tallying game-highs of 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Wolves.

Jaden McDaniels dubs Anthony Edwards “Superman”

In the postgame presser, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were asked about Anthony Edwards powering through the injury scare.

McDaniels gave him another superhero comparison:

“Superman, for real,” McDaniels said. ““I’ve seen it before, he’s gotta have his leg chopped off or some s**t.”

Alexander-Walker backed that up by highlighting Edwards’ unshakable drive to compete.

“One thing about Ant, he’s not gonna sit out,” the wing said. “He’s gotta be damn near dead.”

The Timberwolves shot lights out in Game 2, sinking 16 of 37 3s for a 43.2% rate, and dished out 33 assists on 44 made field goals to keep the offense humming.

Game 3 shifts to Chase Center in Golden State, tipping off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

