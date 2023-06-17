“He's the worst in the league” – Nick Wright questions Michael Jordan's legacy over his ownership tenure

On June 16, ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Michael Jordan will sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, bringing a 13-year tenure as the team's majority owner to a close.

During his time with the Hornets, Michael Jordan was unable to replicate the success he tasted during his playing career, as the team consistently fell short. Over the years, the Charlotte Hornets have become known for poor drafting, bad decisions making and sub-par player development, leaving them floating around in NBA purgatory.

During a June 16 episode of Fox Sports "First Things First," NBA Analyst Nick Wright declared that Michael Jordan is potentially the worst NBA owner when his track record of failure is taken into account.

nick wright @getnickwright Should Jordan’s horrific ownership tenure be held against him in the GOAT convo? Of course not. But his shoes, logo & aura should’ve never been part of the argument, either. If you want to include one, you’ve gotta include all of it. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ Should Jordan’s horrific ownership tenure be held against him in the GOAT convo? Of course not. But his shoes, logo & aura should’ve never been part of the argument, either. If you want to include one, you’ve gotta include all of it. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️https://t.co/dxndzfj9lF

"My entire life. When we have talked about Michale Jordan, the greatest player ever," Wright said. "Part of the story has been about the shoes and made the bald head cool, and the marketing, and the Jump Man logo. It's not the biggest part, but it's been part of the story.

"The mystique of Jordan that even if someone ends up being better, they won't have all of these things. Furthermore, I would posit this: If Michael Jordan's run as an owner was dynastic."

"If it was awesome. If Jordan went from on the court to in the front office, and they reeled off championships, people would be like, 'See, look at him; that's one of the reasons he's the GOAT. Everything he touches turns to gold.'

"So, when his run as owner, on the court, basketball-wise, he's the worst in the league for 15 years, it's gotta count a little...Or we've gotta take the other stuff away."

With Michael Jordan no longer expected to be in the Charlotte Hornets front office (after the 2023-24 season gets underway), it will be interesting to see if the new ownership team can get the franchise back on track.

Michael Jordan could oversee one last trade

Before Michael Jordan steps down from the Charlotte Hornets front office, he could oversee one last trade — should the new ownership group decide to make a splash.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in trading into the top three of the NBA draft, as they target Scoot Henderson. The Portland Trail Blazers could also be a potential trade partner for the Pelicans, however, they would need to be certain the Hornets are not going to take Henderson with the second overall pick.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/UFCs9VEU7Q

"The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pressure a top pick," Charania said. "Potentially two or three in the upcoming NBA draft. With their eyes set on Scoot Henderson, sources tell me."

With the NBA draft set to take place on June 22, Michael Jordan will be on the clock for multiple selections, however, he may also be behind one of the biggest trades of the summer. Yet, we should expect no difference. Because if there's one thing Jordan knows how to do, it's to leave a lasting impression on the NBA.

After all, he's still one of the most discussed players in the league, and he retired 20 years ago.

