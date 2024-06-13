"He said the boogeyman is coming back" - Jalen Brunson accuses Reggie Miller of inciting 'f**k you' chants during Knicks vs Pacers

All-Star guard Jalen Brunson on Thursday accused Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller of instigating the "F**k you" chants from the fans. Their seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series between the New York Knicks and Pacers last month was reminiscent of their 1990s rivalry. The return of the feud between the two franchises, especially their respective fanbase, was a treat during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The series, which re-ignited the rivalry, was covered by ESPN, and Miller was part of the broadcast crew for the showdown.

Before the series, Miller had some words for Knicks fans as he talked about returning to Madison Square Garden. It has been some time since the Pacers played a playoff series in New York, and having their franchise legend be part of the broadcast team gave it more energy.

However, in Game 2, fans started to chant "F**k you, Reggie." Miller was surprised to be part of the chant and claimed that he was simply doing his job. Brunson had an explanation behind it and why the fans got into it with the former star.

"Reggie said, 'Why am I being brought into this? I'm just coming here to do my job,'" Brunson said. "You came in to do your job. Yes, you did. But, Reggie, you started the chirping. He said the boogeyman is coming back to New York, I own this place.

"People probably wouldn’t have said anything if you just came there and did (your job)."

For now, Miller may have won the round as the Pacers held on and eliminated the Knicks. But Brunson and his squad are focused on getting healthier for next season and coming back stronger.

Jalen Brunson wants Reggie Miller to be on his show

After the series between the Knicks and Pacers, Reggie Miller talked about his frustration with how New York fans have treated him. The former league leader in 3-pointers pointed his finger at Josh Hart for aggravating the situation. But that hasn't stopped Jalen Brunson from openly inviting the former star into their podcast, the "Roommates Show."

"Let’s have a chat @ReggieMillerTNT @Roommates__Show," Brunson tweeted.

During his recent talk with Taylor Rooks, Brunson talked about wanting to have Miller on his podcast. The Knicks star shared that he had a chance to talk to the former UCLA star over the phone where he invited him to make an appearance on his show with Hart.

Brunson hinted that there's a chance that Miller could appear as a guest on his show soon.

