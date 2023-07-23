“He said he was trolling when he made those remarks” - Chris Haynes on possibility of Joel Embiid leaving the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid caught the ire of most Philadelphia 76ers fans when he said something controversial roughly a week ago. The reigning NBA MVP told Maverick Carter during the Uninterrupted Film Festival that he was looking to win a championship in or outside of Philly.

“The Process” tried to belittle his remarks by claiming he was only trolling. Some analysts, though, weren’t convinced by Embiid’s somewhat lame attempt to dismiss his comments.

NBA insider Chris Haynes, in the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, had this to say about Joel Embiid’s rather shocking words:

“He [Embiid] said he was trolling when he made those remarks to Mav [Carter]. But, in the trolling, I do believe there’s been a light that’s being shed a little bit.

"He’s finally cracking the door open to the possibility of leaving which will only add more urgency to the front office to make sure they’re on their toes, making sure they’re doing everything they can to keep a winning roster around him.

“The Process” hasn’t had success in the playoffs even when he’s healthy. Philadelphia has been eliminated in the semifinals in five of their last six postseasons. The 76ers were also swept by their nemesis the Boston Celtics in 2020.

Last season, Joel Embiid and James Harden had a great opportunity to finally overcome their usual second-round collapse. They had a 3-2 series lead over the Celtics but succumbed to the pressure to eventually lose the series.

In the do-or-die Game 7, Embiid finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Harden was even worse. “The Beard” had another postseason disappearance, finishing the game with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ future is quite uncertain heading into next season. James Harden has demanded a trade but the team is unwilling to move him without fair compensation. Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, has already dug in, telling the basketball world the 76ers will wait for the right offer.

Whether Harden will return or not, Joel Embiid’s ability to lead the 76ers to the top of the NBA remains in doubt. He has failed in the big moments and the verdict is still out if he can change that narrative.

Joel Embiid could join another superteam to chase a championship

LeBron James, after years of futility in Cleveland, eventually took his talents to South Beach before winning a championship. The "Heatles" were suddenly almost unbeateable.

Fans haven’t forgotten how Kevin Durant left Oklahoma to join the already dominant Golden State Warriors to win a title. Only injuries prevented from what could have been a three-peat in KD in the lineup.

If he decides to leave the Philadelphia 76ers to chase a championship ring, Joel Embiid will not be the last superstar to do so.

Embiid is still under contract until the 2025-26 season and will have a player option (2026-27) before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Philly’s front office has been put on notice. “The Process” has opened the crack of a potential demand for a trade if he doesn’t see the 76ers winning a championship.

