×
Create
Notifications

“He seems more preoccupied with making sure his son gets in the NBA than he is in winning chips” - Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James will not be able to catch Michael Jordan and his 6 rings

LeBron James and Michael Jordan visit during the All-Star weekend
LeBron James and Michael Jordan visit during the All-Star weekend
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 12:34 AM IST
News

It's possible LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has won his final championship and will not be able to catch Michael Jordan's tally of six championships.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith said "King James" will not surpass or catch MJ's title total. Smith said:

"LeBron ain't catching MJ. First of all, MJ will never lose six NBA titles; it's just not happening. Number 2: LeBron ain't winning two more chips. Is he joining Phoenix, is he joining Brooklyn, is he joining Milwaukee or Miami, maybe Cleveland? But I don't think that's happening, still on the contract through next season."

Smith said James seems more focused on playing with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA than capturing another title. (Bronny is a high school junior who is a college prospect.) Smith continued:

"Look, the reality of the situation is ... he seems more preoccupied with making sure his son gets in the NBA than he is in winning chips."

Will LeBron James leave the Lakers to win a championship?

King James celebrating with Giannis Antetokounmpo after hitting the game-winner in the All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.
King James celebrating with Giannis Antetokounmpo after hitting the game-winner in the All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James is under contract with the LA Lakers until the end of 2022-23. That means he will hit free agency in the summer of 2023 and have the ability to survey the NBA landscape. At that point, he can decide his next destination with the thought of going to a team that can draft Bronny James. Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 draft.

As things stand, Bronny is expected to be sought after in the second round of the draft. With the OKC Thunder having a lot of picks in the 2024 draft and James praising Thunder general manager Sam Presti over the weekend, perhaps he could go to OKC.

LeBron James became the 3rd player to tally 100 assists in NBA All-Star Game history with his second of the evening, joining Chris Paul (128) and Magic Johnson (127). https://t.co/zhoBbjRyv4

The LA Lakers are not going to contend for the championship this season unless there is a drastic improvement. So the onus will fall on Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to assemble a roster in the summer competent enough for James to fight for a championship. That could involve making some tough decisions regarding players like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

With James entering the final year of his contract, the Lakers will have to go all in as "King James" has shown this season that he is still an elite player.

#NBAAllStar Starter and Captain for #TeamLeBron LeBron James:29.1 PPG7.9 RPG6.5 APG52.2 FG%35.3 3P%Watch the 2022 #NBAAllStar game Sunday Feb. 20th at 8pm/et on TNT & TBS https://t.co/oy4gr6qXGT
Also Read Article Continues below

Another possibility is that teams will try to draft Bronny higher in the 2024 draft with the the of enticing James. Either way, the chances of James winning another championship is still possible. That could be either with the Lakers or elsewhere.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will LeBron James retire with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी