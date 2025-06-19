"He and Shedeur were racing": NBA fans react as Zach Edey slapped with charges for allegedly driving at 101 mph in a 55-mph zone

NBA star Zach Edey was in the headlines on Wednesday for the wrong reason. According to reports, Edey was held by police in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, for reckless driving. The Memphis Grizzlies center drove “101 mph in a 55 mph zone” on May 1, per ESPN.
Fans promptly reacted to the news. Some brought up Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, who was reportedly cited for overspeeding the previous day. The son of NFL great Deion Sanders reportedly drove 101 mph over a road with a 41 mph limit.
"He and Shedeur were racing," one fan said.
Edey reportedly drove a Kia Sorento while Sanders was in a Dodge TRX truck. The former Purdue big man, reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge, has a court appointment on Monday.
Edey is rehabbing after undergoing left ankle surgery on June 10. The Memphis Grizzlies big man suffered the injury first in November, forcing him to sit out 12 games. He sprained the same ankle in an offseason practice, prompting him to go under the knife. According to Shams Charania, Edey will be re-evaluated in October, making his availability for the season opener doubtful.
Grizzlies reportedly looking to bolster roster following Zach Edey’s recovery timeline
The Memphis Grizzlies are retooling the roster again after failing to make the playoffs last season. They recently traded former mainstay Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and multiple first-round picks.
The Grizzlies could also be hoping to reinforce the frontline while waiting for Edey to return. ClutchPoints' Chris Dodson reported on Friday about a potential Memphis target.
“Sources tell ClutchPoints the Grizzlies are doing their due diligence on Avdija as the NBA Draft approaches. … Adding the 24-year-old Deni Avdija might be the easiest, most financially sensible play for the Grizzlies in this market.”
If the reported interest in Avdija does not result in a trade, the Grizzlies might want to keep Santi Aldama, a restricted free agent. The Spaniard’s shooting, length and size will be invaluable while Zach Edey recovers from surgery.
