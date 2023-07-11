"He shot that b**ch from Yucatan!": Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George recollect Anthony Edwards being a joker in 2023 NBA All-Star game

Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George shared a few hilarious Anthony Edwards stories from the 2023 NBA All-Star game as the two sat down for an interview on the latter's podcast. They all played on Team LeBron last season.

Haliburton and Edwards were on the bench for most of the game as they watched most of the action unfold. Team Giannis' guards Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell turned it up a notch after the duo combined for 16 threes on 37 attempts, launching shots from the logo at one point.

Edwards and Haliburton engaged in a hilarious conversation, which the latter recollected on "Podcast P With Paul George," saying:

"Remember Dame and Donovan just kept shooting from halfcourt? Me and sitting on the bench, we ain't even really play that much. We was along for the ride at that point.

"But Dame pulled up probably three steps behind the logo. Ant looked at me (and said), 'He shot that b**tch from Yucatan. I said, 'What did you just say?' He said, 'Yucatan.' I said, 'Is that a real place?' He said 'Nah, that's how far that b**tch was.'"

Paul George narrated another incident from that game when coach Michael Malone drew up a play for Anthony Edwards to throw a lob. However, The Timberwolves forward hilariously refused to come through with that because he wasn't good at throwing lobs. Here's what George said:

"He [Malone] was drawing up a play, and it was for Ant to throw a lob. Ant was like, 'Nah coach... Imma keep it 100. That b**tch go over the backboard, I don't throw lobs.'"

Edwards' comical personality off the court is something fans have been hearing about lately. It's not even that difficult to believe as the All-Star has had several moments with the media, and while being mic'd up, that's left fans in splits.

Anthony Edwards makes bold claim ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season

Anthony Edwards doesn't shy away from making a joke or two, but he's as serious and focused as they come when handling things on the court. The former No. 1 pick is already sending out warnings across the league for what's to come from him in the 2023-24 season.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, Edwards claimed that he would be in the conversation for one of the best players in the NBA once the next season concludes.

"I think I'm gonna be in the conversation for one of the best players in the NBA," said Edwards. "Not now, but after next year I will be... Cause' of the season I'm gonna have."

Anthony Edwards had a breakout season last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals (all career-highs). If that growth is anything to go by, it won't be surprising to see him make another leap as he continues to improve his game.

