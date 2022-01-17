“He shouldn’t be the favourite, it should be Kevin Durant” - Stephen A. Smith gives his take on the MVP, believes Ja Morant should be in the top 5

The NBA MVP conversation has of late included Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. The 2020 Rookie of the Year has been ecstatic since the beginning of the year, creating monumental highlights in the process.

Steph Curry has led the MVP conversation for the longest time this season, with Kevin Durant being the second favorite. However, Curry has been in a slump since the beginning of the year, with the Golden State Warriors conceding 4 of their 11 losses of the season this month.

During the NBA Countdown show on ESPN, Stephen A. was asked if Curry remains his favorite even though he only leads Durant by a slim margin. He stated emphatically that Durant should be the favorite, while Giannis Antetounmpo is also on the rise. However, one name he was enthusiastic about was Morant's, who he feels should be in the top 5 in the MVP conversation.

"He shouldn't be the favorite right now, that should be Kevin Durant. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the come up. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is a bona-fide top 5 league MVP candidate. You better recognize, 'cos the brother is big time and is balling."

Ja Morant seems to be having a breakout campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball against Avery Bradley #20, Malik Monk #11 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The Memphis Grizzlies are ranked third in the Western Conference, having posted a 30-15 record. Memphis were on an 11-game winning streak until the Dallas Mavericks snapped their run in their last outing via a 112-85 blowout loss.

Ja Morant has had a great season thus far, surpassing his previous season's stats, he currently averages 24.4 points per game, having featured in 32 games this season. He also recorded an average of 5.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

In his last 12 games, Morant has averaged over 25 points per game. He currently leads the Grizzlies in points, field goals made, free throws and assists. He has been the standout player for the franchise this season, showing all his tremendous talent. It remains to be seen whether or not he will be seriously considered for this season's MVP award.

