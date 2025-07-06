"He signed it on Luka Doncic Day" - NBA fans erupt as Kyrie Irving secures $119M re-signing with Mavericks despite injury concerns

The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed their nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving while he is recovering from an ACL injury. On Sunday, Mavericks beat writer Grant Afseth broke the news to the community through an X post.

According to Afseth, the Mavs guard has signed a three-year, $119 million deal with a player option in the final year. Coincidentally, Irving has re-signed with the Mavericks on "Luka Doncic Day". The Mavs had declared July 6th as Luka Doncic's day back in 2021.

The Mavs shocked fans when they traded the Slovenian star to the LA Lakers in February. As a result, some fans weren't thrilled seeing Irving re-sign on Doncic's day. One fan made a sarcastic comment about the news.

"Aww, he signed it on Luka Doncic Day."

The Mavericks shared the news of Irving's re-signing with fans on their Instagram account, and the fans there also had a similar reaction in the comments section.

"dallas did not love luka 💔" one fan commented.

"Grateful that Kyrie stayed loyal to us when management shows no loyalty to talent," another fan said.

"How can they resign him when he’s hurt when Mavs traded Luka when he was hurt without any notice," another fan said.

One fan lashed out at Mavs now-minority owner Mark Cuban for selling the franchise in the past.

"Thos old news lol. But yall keeping powell over Luka 😂😂 @dallasmavs cuban dumb for selling it smh," the fan commented.

"Yeah y'all love Kyrie but who's to say you guys won't do him dirty like y'all did Luka dirty @dallasmavs" another fan said.

Fans react to Kyrie Irving's re-signing news on Mavs's announcement post on IG. (Credits: @dallasmavs/Instagram)

Kyrie Irving was efficient with the Mavs last season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 47.3 percent shooting. However, he tore his ACL in the 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 3.

"I don't want to make any predictions": Kyrie Irving talks about his return timeline amid re-signing with the Mavs

Since being in rehab, Kyrie Irving has picked up live-streaming as a hobby. He has been very active on the streaming platform Twitch. During one of his streams on Sunday, the Mavs guard expressed his thoughts on returning to the court.

"I don't want to make any predictions on when I'm going to back. I just want to be back 150 thousand percent. So I'm taking my time right now to really get healthy," he said.

Irving hasn't provided a clear timeline for his return, but given the severity of an ACL tear, recovery typically takes a long time. The nine-time All-Star is expected to miss at least the first half of next season.

