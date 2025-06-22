“He sold out to LeBron and Klutch”: Kobe Bryant fans slam Gilbert Arenas over controversial Scottie Pippen comparison

Kobe Bryant fans have been going at three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas after he made a controversial comparison between the Lakers legend and Scottie Pippen. Bryant is widely regarded as one of the five best players in NBA history and is often compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Speaking on "First Take" on Thursday, Arenas seemingly discredited Bryant’s achievements and compared him to Scottie Pippen.

“Kobe had three rings, y’all weren’t treating him like a three-ring player, you’re treating him like a sidekick," Arenas said. "He was considered a sidekick, he was considered a Robin, and he was considered the next Pippen. In 2002, with three rings!”

While Arenas was only using Bryant as an example, fans have not let go of the comment and are attacking him on social media.

“Gilbert is a straight f**en 🤡Cant believe he sold out to Lebron and Klutch Sports,” one fan said.

🇺🇸Justin🇺🇸 @RealWilliamCarr LINK He’s literally out there trying to change Kobe’s legacy

Leo Van Kampen @LeoVanKampen LINK He wasn't considered that at all.. maybe by you jealous mfers

Some fans came to Arenas’ defense, stating that his comments are being taken out of context.

“That’s not what he meant and you know that,” one fan said.

Ball Don’t Lie @ReversePivot180 LINK That’s not what he meant and you know that

Another fan posted the whole clip to provide more context:

"The truth is somewhere in between these two extremes. After three rings, Kobe was not quite Pippen – but he wasn’t quite Jordan, either," another fan said.

Bryant fans remained adamant and claimed that the Lakers legend was being compared to Michael Jordan in 2002 and not Scottie Pippen.

Gilbert Arenas challenges NBA’s ring culture, saying Kobe Bryant would agree with LeBron James

During his appearance on First Take, Gilbert Arenas also challenged the idea that a player's greatness should be measured by the number of championships they have won. Arenas pointed to the fact that basketball is a team sport.

"When did ring culture become a thing?" Arenas questioned.

"You’re talking about a team award that has nothing to do with individual achievements," Arenas said. "And to say Kobe would have frowned upon LeBron, I disagree."

Gilbert Arenas also pointed out that even with three rings, Kobe Bryant was still compared to Tracy McGrady, who was ringless. He also mentioned that Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal would’ve never split up if it were all about winning championships.

Bryant won two more championships in 2009 and 2010, almost a decade after Shaquille O'Neal left the LA Lakers. He retired in 2016, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career.

