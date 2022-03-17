"He spends a million dollars on his body every year" - AEW star reveals that LeBron James inspired him to invest in his body

NBA superstar LeBron James is considered not just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but also one of the greatest athletes ever.

James' longevity, especially at his height (6-foot-9) and weight (250 pounds), has been remarkable. At age 37, James averages 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

He is often in the debate over the greatest athlete of all time, along with names like the NFL's Tom Brady. Both James and Brady have performed far beyond what the average human is physically capable of.

Tom Brady recently announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, at age 44, will be playing his 23rd season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson, a professional wrestler with All Elite Wrestling, talked about how athletes like Brady and James inspire him:

“I also look at people like Tom Brady and LeBron James. ... LeBron James, he came out and said he spends a million dollars on his body every year just so he can continue to play basketball at the highest level.

"I’m a frugal human being who doesn’t like to spend money on anything and almost considered it a point of pride. When I heard him say that, it made so much sense to me.” (h/t Fightful)

LeBron James' longevity

James in his 19th NBA season

LeBron James has been an elite athlete for an extremely long time. When James was drafted in 2003, he was one of the NBA's most exciting prospects ever. Only a handful entered the league with so much fanfare: Kareem-Abdul Jabbar (1969, as Lew Alcindor), Magic Johnson (1979), Patrick Ewing (1985) and Shaquille O'Neal (1992).

Over the years, James has maintained the hype around him by performing at an extraordinary level season after season. A major part of this can be attributed to his diet and workout plan, on which he reportedly spends $1.5 million.

In a 2014 interview during an event to unveil his sneakers, James talked about the diet he was on to drop weight:

"I had no sugars, no dairy. I had no carbs. All I ate was meat, fish, veggies and fruit. That's it. For 67 straight days." (h/t) Sports Illustrated

In a 2016 interview with Business Insider, James also talked about his pregame meals:

"Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta. The carbs help ,because you're going to out and playing a lot of minutes. But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game, I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I'll be ready to go."

James is in his 19th season and is a four-time Champion, four-time MVP and 18-time All-Star. With his recent comments about him wanting to play with his son, Bronny, in the league, James doesn't plan on stopping any time soon. Bronny won't be able to play in the league unti 2024 at the earliest. That would be James' 22nd season, tying Vince Carter for most ever.

