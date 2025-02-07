"He didn't spent first 8 years shivering" - Stephen A. Smith downplays LeBron James' 40-point game by measuring it against Michael Jordan's feats

On Thursday night, LeBron James put together arguably his best performance of the season thus far. Despite his impressive showing against the Golden State Warriors, one analyst still slighted him in the GOAT debate.

While awaiting the debut of his new superstar teammate, LeBron has been tasked with leading the charge for the LA Lakers. The 20-time All-Star delivered in a big way Thursday, finishing with a stat line of 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. It was also an efficient night for LeBron, shooting 56% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

While on ESPN's First Take Friday morning, Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe got into the GOAT debate. The NFL Hall of Famer continued to pushed for LeBron James. Meanwhile, the longtime analyst brought up multiple metrics while defending Michael Jordan.

"He's an imitator not an originator," Stephen A. said. "Michael Jordan was the first 40-year-old to drop 40."

"Anything Michael Jordan wanted to do, he didn't spend the first eight years shivering. He didn't have to go South Beach to learn how to win."

Stephen A. then went to a second metric, career 40-point games. Despite having far more games under his belt, Jordan is way ahead in this regard. LeBron currently sits seventh all-time with 78 40-point games. As for Jordan, he is No. 2 with 173. Only Wilt Chamberlain (271) has more such games than "His Airness."

42 points is a new season-high for LeBron James in year 22. Previously, his most points scored 39 back in November against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan's final 40-point game came in February of 2003 agaisnt the New Jersey Nets. It was one of three times he reached that mark in his final season with the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James makes NBA history in win vs Golden State Warriors

Throughout his career, LeBron James has racked up a long list of historical feats. Along with leading his team to victory over the Golden State Warriors, he also etched his name in the record books yet again.

When it comes to his GOAT case, the primary factor for LeBron is longevity. Not only has he played for over two decades now, but continues to do so at a high level. LeBron's latest achievement is a testament to just how long he's been a dominant force in the NBA.

Following his 42-point barrage against the Warriors, LeBron James is now the youngest and oldest player in history to record a 40-point game.

LeBron's first 40-point barrage came in March of 2004 against the then-New Jersey Nets. At the time, he was just a few months removed from his 19th birthday and finishing up his rookie year in the NBA. Now, 38 days after turning 40, he's pulled off this feat in his 22nd season.

Thanks to stellar play of LeBron, the Lakers find themselves in fifth place in the Western Conference at 30-19. The star forward will be getting some massive reinforcements for the playoff push, as Luka Doncic is gearing up to make his debut for LA.

