“He was stirring that b*tch up”: Pat Beverley claims disgruntled James Harden was ‘cooking’ everyone in Sixers’ practice 

James Harden has been making a big impression during the Philadelphia 76ers training camp. The 2018 MVP requested a trade during the offseason. The Sixers have been unable to find a trade package that matches their asking price. As such, Harden is expected to remain with the Sixers heading into the new season.

According to Patrick Beverley, who joined Philadelphia during the summer, Harden has been "cooking" the Sixers roster during scrimmages at training camp. Beverley's comments came during a recent "Pat Bev Podcast" appearance.

"He was playing us in practice, and boy, he was cookin'," Beverley said. "I'm talking about that pot was out, and he was stirring that b*** up...His attitude's been great. He's been leading. He's been giving advice. You might hear all the bad s*** on the TV or reporters that's not there. But, actually, being a teammate that's there, he's been phenomenal."

Beverley continued.

"He's in great shape. Every time I'm in the weight room, he's in the weight room."

During his time with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, Harden created a difficult atmosphere as he looked to force his way to a new situation. This time, it would appear the veteran guard is taking a different approach to sealing a move to a new team.

Former Sixers owner Michael Rubin believes James Harden has an 'insane' work ethic

On the same podcast episode, Patrick Beverley was joined by Michael Rubin, who formerly owned a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the episode, the billionaire noted how James Harden's current situation wouldn't have happened if he still held a share of the franchise.

"It wouldn't have happened. First of all James [Harden] is family to me, and I'm like, I'm not going to hide about that. I love James, this thing is breaking my heart. This thing was just not handled well."

"There's nobody who wants to win a championship more than James Harden, I know this guy like my brother. People give James a hard time because, you know, he likes to have fun and it's bull****. The guy's work ethic for basketball is insane..."

Harden has made his desire to join the LA Clippers very clear. The Western Conference franchise is currently the only team in the NBA showing an interest in the veteran guard. Yet, the Clippers and Sixers have been unable to reach an agreement for a trade to take place.

Harden will likely continue to push for a trade in the coming months, regardless of how the season is going with the Sixers. His relationship with Daryl Morey appears to be beyond repair, and the Clippers offer him another shot at contending for a championship.