James Harden x Daryl Morey: Timeline and controversy explained

James Harden called Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey a "liar" during a speech in China. Harden and Morey have been through a lot but the most recent chapter could be the end of their working relationship.

In a video posted by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden made it known that he doesn't want to be part of the same organization as Morey.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Before going into what happened in the past month between James Harden and Daryl Morey, let's take a deep dive into their past.

James Harden x Daryl Morey timeline explained

Oct. 29, 2013: Houston Rockets acquire James Harden from OKC Thunder

Daryl Morey was promoted to general manager of the Rockets a year into his stint in Houston. He had some pretty good deals in the first six years of his tenure as the GM but made his biggest one ahead of the 2012-13 NBA season.

Morey acquired James Harden in a trade with the OKC Thunder. Fresh off from winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, Harden took the league by storm and instantly became one of its best young stars.

Also Read: "Yeah that mute button finna go crazy" - Internet reacts with memes as Malika Andrews replaces Mike Greenberg as NBA Finals host

June 1, 2016: Daryl Morey hires Mike D'Antoni as Rockets head coach

James Harden was already among the best players in the league in 2016. However, Daryl Morey wanted to unlock Harden's full potential as a scorer and went on to hire Mike D'Antoni as the Rockets' head coach. Harden averaged 32.5 points in four seasons under D'Antoni.

June 25, 2018: James Harden named MVP, Daryl Morey named Executive of the Year

At the 2018 NBA Awards, James Harden finally won the elusive MVP award to cement his legacy among the greatest players ever. Daryl Morey was also named Executive of the Year but the Rockets fell short of their goal of winning the championship that season.

Also Read: "Why you always wanna talk about that?" - Michael Jordan was once left unimpressed after Jay Leno brought up an embarrassing topic

Other important dates

Oct. 18, 2020: Daryl Morey stepped down as the Rockets' general manager. He was hired to become the Philadelphia 76ers' GM less than a month later. James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets three months later.

Feb. 10, 2022: The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Harden from the Nets in a deal involving Ben Simmons. Harden and Morey were reunited and it seemed like the Sixers are on the verge of winning their first championship since 1983.

June 29, 2023: Harden opted into the final year of his contract with the Sixers. Both sides were reportedly looking for a resolution that would see the former MVP get traded.

July 18, 2023: Morey publicly confirmed that Harden requested a trade and he'll honor it as long as the price was right.

Aug. 12, 2023: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers have ended trade talks involving Harden. The Sixers expect Harden to report to training camp and be ready for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Aug. 14, 2023: The Athletic's Shams Charania shared a video of Harden calling Morey a "liar." Harden seemingly gave the Sixers the ultimatum of choosing between him or Morey.

Also Read: Michael Jordan once came to promote his skincare products but instead got picked apart by Jay Leno

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)