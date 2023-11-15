"He has to be suspended" - Michael Wilbon predicts Draymond Green getting short-term suspension for chokeholding Rudy Gobert

Following Tuesday night's scuffle between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Draymond Green's actions have left fans and analysts discussing the repercussions for the player.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green is facing a pending disciplinary suspension by the league for chokeholding Rudy Gobert. Wojnarowski added that a decision might come before the Warriors play Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Michael Wilbon spoke on "NBA on ESPN" about the league resorting to a short-term suspension.

"He has to be suspended," Wilbon said. "The league is likely to go three games, I would make it five. The league is likely to go three, I don't see them doing anything stronger than that. They'll go two to three."

From Wilbon's point of view, Draymond Green should be suspended for five games. However, he believes the NBA might not go over the top with the situation and ban the Warriors forward for at least two to three games.

Interestingly, some fans have voiced out that Green should receive a long-term kind of suspension due to the hostile nature of the act.

Green's exit during the Warriors' ball game against the Timberwolves is his second ejection this season, following the first one against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Additionally, both ejections resulted in losses for the Warriors (118-110 against Cleveland and 104-101 against Minnesota).

Moreover, Green's recent one marks it as his 18th career ejection.

Rudy Gobert takes shots at Draymond Green following his second ejection of the season

After the Minnesota Timberwolves handled their business against the Golden State Warriors in Tuesday night's ball game, Rudy Gobert let some verbal jabs fly at Green. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year had some words to say about what transpired between him and Green, as per Dane Moore from "The Dane Moore NBA Podcast."

"It's kind of funny that before the game, I was telling myself that Steph [Curry] is not playing," Gobert said, "so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected. Because every time Steph doesn't play, he doesn't want to play -- it's his guy Steph. He'll do anything he can to get ejected. I'm proud of myself for being the bigger man again and again."

"And yeah, doesn't even deserve me putting my hands on him," Gobert said. "My team needed me tonight. I did whatever I could to keep my cool and then show that I wasn't making the situation worse, and I do hope the league is going to do what needs to be done because that's just clown behavior. Not much to say. It's clown behavior."

Gobert mocked Green's alleged trend of "doesn't want to play" attitude whenever Warriors Stephen Curry isn't available to suit up. The Timberwolves big man also gave himself credit for "keeping his cool" despite being held in a chokehold position by Draymond Green.

Moreover, Rudy Gobert is keeping an eye on Draymond Green's pending suspension from the league, considering the Warriors forward's history with altercations on the court.