"He should take the 0 from dame" - Scoot Henderson's jersey number creates buzz among NBA fans

Scoot Henderson's jersey number has drawn quite a bit of attention since the G League Ignite guard was drafted third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. While Henderson previously wore the No. 0, with longtime star Damian Lillard currently wearing the number, Henderson had to pick a new number.

As a result, Scoot Henderson's jersey number will be double-zero, a move that hasn't sat well with many NBA fans. While some are simply happy to have Henderson on the team, others have pointed out that the number double-zero is worn by mascots.

Naturally, the situation sparked a wide array of reactions from fans.

Scoot Henderson eager to make an impact

Scoot Henderson's jersey number, although controversial, is one of the least important factors heading into summer league. After spending two years with the G League Ignite, Henderson believes that he's the most NBA-ready player in his draft class.

Given that, it's no surprise that he's ready to make an impact, both in the summer league and in the NBA. With a veteran in Damian Lillard, who Henderson admittedly looks up to and enjoys watching on tape, Henderson will have a great example to follow as he looks to make his mark on the league.

After the draft, Henderson spoke with ClutchPoints to discuss his journey so far, and how he thinks it has prepared him for the times to come:

“I'm the most prepared player in the draft. That's what I say. The fact that I went there for two years just taught me so much. On the court, as well, but a lot of things off the court. I learned how to be a pro off the court.

"Just so much time off and just trying to find what to do. I found the hobbies that I like to do. Ignite definitely showed me a lot of things that I wouldn't get anywhere else. I'm blessed that I did the two years that I did, and I grew so much from it.”

With the NBA Summer League set to begin on July 3rd, fans will see Scoot Henderson's jersey number on full display when the guard takes center stage.

