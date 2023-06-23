NBA Summer League schedule: Dates, teams and more

The NBA Summer League schedule is set to begin on July 3rd in the wake of the NBA draft this week. With the league's best and brightest young talent set to take the floor, let's take a look at teams, players, and dates for the NBA summer league schedule.
This year the NBA has taken a page out of FIFA's book, with the summer league taking place in three cities: Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. With that, each city has a different NBA summer league schedule.
Fortunately for fans, all 30 teams will be participating, meaning that viewers will have the chance to see their team compete for the championship.
In addition, the NBA will also have 60 games take place at the NBA 2K24 Summer League, beginning on July 7th at 4:30 p.m. (ET) and running through July 14th.
After that, the summer league will begin playoffs starting on July 15th, with single elimination games taking place on the day. On July 16th, the summer league semifinals will take place, before the championship game on July 17th.
Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule
Game
Day
Date
Away
Home
Local
ET
Arena
National TV
1
Fri
7/7/23
New Orleans
Minnesota
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
2
Fri
7/7/23
Denver
Milwaukee
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
T&M
ESPNU
3
Fri
7/7/23
Chicago
Toronto
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
4
Fri
7/7/23
Portland
Houston
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
5
Fri
7/7/23
Cleveland
Brooklyn
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
6
Fri
7/7/23
Charlotte
San Antonio
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
7
Fri
7/7/23
Sacramento
Atlanta
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
8
Fri
7/7/23
Golden State
L.A. Lakers
8:00 PM
11:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
9
Sat
7/8/23
Miami
Boston
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
10
Sat
7/8/23
Dallas
Oklahoma City
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
T&M
ESPN2
11
Sat
7/8/23
New York
Philadelphia
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
12
Sat
7/8/23
Detroit
Orlando
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
T&M
ESPN
13
Sat
7/8/23
Memphis
Chicago
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
14
Sat
7/8/23
Indiana
Washington
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
15
Sat
7/8/23
Milwaukee
Phoenix
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
COX
NBA TV
16
Sat
7/8/23
LA Clippers
Utah
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
17
Sun
7/9/23
Toronto
Cleveland
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
18
Sun
7/9/23
L.A. Lakers
Charlotte
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
19
Sun
7/9/23
New York
Brooklyn
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
20
Sun
7/9/23
Detroit
Houston
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
21
Sun
7/9/23
Boston
Washington
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
22
Sun
7/9/23
San Antonio
Portland
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
23
Sun
7/9/23
Atlanta
Denver
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
24
Sun
7/9/23
New Orleans
Golden State
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
25
Mon
7/10/23
Memphis
Cleveland
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
COX
ESPNews
26
Mon
7/10/23
Phoenix
Miami
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
27
Mon
7/10/23
Philadelphia
Dallas
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
28
Mon
7/10/23
Indiana
Orlando
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
29
Mon
7/10/23
Minnesota
Utah
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
30
Mon
7/10/23
Sacramento
LA Clippers
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
31
Tue
7/11/23
Brooklyn
Milwaukee
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
32
Tue
7/11/23
Houston
Oklahoma City
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
33
Tue
7/11/23
Phoenix
New Orleans
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
34
Tue
7/11/23
Portland
Charlotte
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
35
Tue
7/11/23
Chicago
Sacramento
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
36
Tue
7/11/23
Washington
San Antonio
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
37
Wed
7/12/23
LA Clippers
Memphis
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
38
Wed
7/12/23
Minnesota
Atlanta
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
39
Wed
7/12/23
Golden State
Dallas
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
40
Wed
7/12/23
Toronto
Detroit
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
41
Wed
7/12/23
Oklahoma City
Indiana
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
42
Wed
7/12/23
New York
Orlando
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
43
Wed
7/12/23
Denver
Utah
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
44
Wed
7/12/23
L.A. Lakers
Boston
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
45
Thu
7/13/23
Cleveland
Chicago
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
46
Thu
7/13/23
Philadelphia
Atlanta
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
47
Thu
7/13/23
Brooklyn
Toronto
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
48
Thu
7/13/23
Miami
Milwaukee
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
49
Thu
7/13/23
Houston
Golden State
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
50
Thu
7/13/23
Charlotte
New Orleans
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
51
Thu
7/13/23
Portland
Orlando
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
52
Thu
7/13/23
Minnesota
Sacramento
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
53
Fri
7/14/23
LA Clippers
Philadelphia
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
54
Fri
7/14/23
Oklahoma City
Washington
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
ESPNU
55
Fri
7/14/23
Dallas
Indiana
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
56
Fri
7/14/23
Boston
New York
4:00 PM
7:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
57
Fri
7/14/23
San Antonio
Detroit
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
58
Fri
7/14/23
Miami
Denver
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
59
Fri
7/14/23
Memphis
L.A. Lakers
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
60
Fri
7/14/23
Utah
Phoenix
8:00 PM
11:00 PM
COX
ESPN2
61
Sat
7/15/23
11:30 AM
2:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
62
Sat
7/15/23
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
COX
ESPN
63
Sat
7/15/23
1:30 PM
4:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
64
Sat
7/15/23
2:00 PM
5:00 PM
COX
ESPN
65
Sat
7/15/23
3:30 PM
6:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
66
Sat
7/15/23
5:30 PM
8:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
67
Sat
7/15/23
7:30 PM
10:30 PM
T&M
NBA TV
68
Sun
7/16/23
12:30 PM
3:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
69
Sun
7/16/23
SEMIFINALS
1:00 PM
4:00 PM
T&M
ESPN
70
Sun
7/16/23
2:30 PM
5:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
71
Sun
7/16/23
SEMIFINALS
3:00 PM
6:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
72
Sun
7/16/23
4:30 PM
7:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
73
Sun
7/16/23
5:00 PM
8:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
74
Sun
7/16/23
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
COX
NBA TV
75
Sun
7/16/23
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
T&M
ESPN2
76
Mon
7/17/23
CHAMPIONSHIP
6:00 PM
9:00 PM
T&M
This year, the NBA Summer League Schedule will have to work around the World Cup, which is set to run from August 25th through September 10th. Considering numerous NBA players, most notably Victor Wembanyama, will be competing for their country, NBA teams will want them to rest.
Despite the busy schedule, the No. 1 pick does plan to play in the Summer League.
Looking at whether Victor Wembanyama will play in the NBA Summer League
Given that Victor Wembanyama's season with the Metropolitans 92 ended right before the NBA draft, the assumption was that he wouldn't play in the Summer League. Shockingly, he revealed that although he's fresh off a full season, and he has the FIBA World Cup at the end of the summer, he will play in Summer League.
Whether by chance, or by strategic planning, the NBA Summer League schedule has Wembanyama competing against fellow top 3 picks right off the bat. Once Wembanyama and the Spurs land in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, he will face Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson in his first two games.
As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained recently prior to the draft, it's his hope that Wembanyama competes in the Summer League. While he can't force the 7-foot-5 star to play, it sounds as though he hopes the Spurs make the right decision.
He was quoted by CBSSports.com as saying:
"What's made the summer leagues so valuable are really the media rights more than the individuals who buy tickets there, because it's a very affordable experience.
"So, the answer is, I want Victor to get playing court experience and I think the team — assuming it's San Antonio — should make decisions completely independent of any commercial implications from where he debuts."