NBA Summer League schedule: Dates, teams and more

By Evan Bell
Modified Jun 23, 2023 21:07 GMT
2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Looking at the NBA Summer League schedule

The NBA Summer League schedule is set to begin on July 3rd in the wake of the NBA draft this week. With the league's best and brightest young talent set to take the floor, let's take a look at teams, players, and dates for the NBA summer league schedule.

This year the NBA has taken a page out of FIFA's book, with the summer league taking place in three cities: Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. With that, each city has a different NBA summer league schedule.

Fortunately for fans, all 30 teams will be participating, meaning that viewers will have the chance to see their team compete for the championship.

California Classic NBA Summer League Schedule

GameDateAway TeamHome TeamTimeBroadcast
17/3Miami HeatLA Lakers6 p.m. (ET) 3 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
27/3San Antonio SpursCharlotte Hornets8 p.m. (ET)5 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
37/3Golden State WarriorsSacramento Kings10 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
4 7/5Golden State WarriorsCharlotte Hornets6 p.m. (ET)3 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
5 7/5San Antonio SpursLA Lakers8 p.m. (ET)5 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
6 7/5Miami HeatSacramento Kings10 p.m. (ET)7 p.m. (PT)ESPN2

Salt Lake City NBA Summer League Schedule

GameDateAway TeamHome TeamTimeBroadcast
17/3Memphis GrizzliesPhiladelphia 76ers7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT)NBA TV
27/3OKC ThunderUtah Jazz9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT)NBA TV
37/5Memphis GrizzliesOKC Thunder7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT)NBA TV
47/5Philadelphia 76ersUtah Jazz9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT)NBA TV
57/6OKC ThunderPhiladelphia 76ers7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT)ESPN2
67/6Memphis GrizzliesUtah Jazz9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT)NBA TV

In addition, the NBA will also have 60 games take place at the NBA 2K24 Summer League, beginning on July 7th at 4:30 p.m. (ET) and running through July 14th.

After that, the summer league will begin playoffs starting on July 15th, with single elimination games taking place on the day. On July 16th, the summer league semifinals will take place, before the championship game on July 17th.

Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule

GameDayDateAwayHomeLocalETArenaNational TV
1Fri7/7/23New OrleansMinnesota1:30 PM4:30 PMCOXNBA TV
2Fri7/7/23DenverMilwaukee2:00 PM5:00 PMT&MESPNU
3Fri7/7/23ChicagoToronto3:30 PM6:30 PMCOXNBA TV
4Fri7/7/23PortlandHouston4:00 PM7:00 PMT&MESPN
5Fri7/7/23ClevelandBrooklyn5:30 PM8:30 PMCOXNBA TV
6Fri7/7/23CharlotteSan Antonio6:00 PM9:00 PMT&MESPN
7Fri7/7/23SacramentoAtlanta7:30 PM10:30 PMCOXNBA TV
8Fri7/7/23Golden StateL.A. Lakers8:00 PM11:00 PMT&MESPN
9Sat7/8/23MiamiBoston12:00 PM3:00 PMCOXNBA TV
10Sat7/8/23DallasOklahoma City12:30 PM3:30 PMT&MESPN2
11Sat7/8/23New YorkPhiladelphia2:00 PM5:00 PMCOXNBA TV
12Sat7/8/23DetroitOrlando2:30 PM5:30 PMT&MESPN
13Sat7/8/23MemphisChicago4:00 PM7:00 PMCOXNBA TV
14Sat7/8/23IndianaWashington5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
15Sat7/8/23MilwaukeePhoenix6:00 PM9:00 PMCOXNBA TV
16Sat7/8/23LA ClippersUtah7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
17Sun7/9/23TorontoCleveland12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
18Sun7/9/23L.A. LakersCharlotte1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN2
19Sun7/9/23New YorkBrooklyn2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
20Sun7/9/23DetroitHouston3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
21Sun7/9/23BostonWashington4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
22Sun7/9/23San AntonioPortland5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
23Sun7/9/23AtlantaDenver6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
24Sun7/9/23New OrleansGolden State7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
25Mon7/10/23MemphisCleveland3:00 PM6:00 PMCOXESPNews
26Mon7/10/23PhoenixMiami3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
27Mon7/10/23PhiladelphiaDallas5:00 PM8:00 PMCOXESPNU
28Mon7/10/23IndianaOrlando5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
29Mon7/10/23MinnesotaUtah7:00 PM10:00 PMCOXESPNU
30Mon7/10/23SacramentoLA Clippers7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
31Tue7/11/23BrooklynMilwaukee3:00 PM6:00 PMCOXESPNU
32Tue7/11/23HoustonOklahoma City3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
33Tue7/11/23PhoenixNew Orleans5:00 PM8:00 PMCOXESPN2
34Tue7/11/23PortlandCharlotte5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
35Tue7/11/23ChicagoSacramento7:00 PM10:00 PMCOXESPN2
36Tue7/11/23WashingtonSan Antonio7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
37Wed7/12/23LA ClippersMemphis12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
38Wed7/12/23MinnesotaAtlanta1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN2
39Wed7/12/23Golden StateDallas2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
40Wed7/12/23TorontoDetroit3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
41Wed7/12/23Oklahoma CityIndiana4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
42Wed7/12/23New YorkOrlando5:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
43Wed7/12/23DenverUtah6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
44Wed7/12/23L.A. LakersBoston7:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
45Thu7/13/23ClevelandChicago12:00 PM3:00 PMT&MESPN2
46Thu7/13/23PhiladelphiaAtlanta12:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
47Thu7/13/23BrooklynToronto2:00 PM5:00 PMT&MESPN2
48Thu7/13/23MiamiMilwaukee2:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
49Thu7/13/23HoustonGolden State4:00 PM7:00 PMT&MESPN
50Thu7/13/23CharlotteNew Orleans4:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
51Thu7/13/23PortlandOrlando6:00 PM9:00 PMT&MESPN2
52Thu7/13/23MinnesotaSacramento6:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
53Fri7/14/23LA ClippersPhiladelphia1:30 PM4:30 PMT&MNBA TV
54Fri7/14/23Oklahoma CityWashington2:00 PM5:00 PMCOXESPNU
55Fri7/14/23DallasIndiana3:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
56Fri7/14/23BostonNew York4:00 PM7:00 PMCOXESPN2
57Fri7/14/23San AntonioDetroit5:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
58Fri7/14/23MiamiDenver6:00 PM9:00 PMCOXESPN2
59Fri7/14/23MemphisL.A. Lakers7:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
60Fri7/14/23UtahPhoenix8:00 PM11:00 PMCOXESPN2
61Sat7/15/2311:30 AM2:30 PMT&MNBA TV
62Sat7/15/2312:00 PM3:00 PMCOXESPN
63Sat7/15/231:30 PM4:30 PMT&MNBA TV
64Sat7/15/232:00 PM5:00 PMCOXESPN
65Sat7/15/233:30 PM6:30 PMT&MNBA TV
66Sat7/15/235:30 PM8:30 PMT&MNBA TV
67Sat7/15/237:30 PM10:30 PMT&MNBA TV
68Sun7/16/2312:30 PM3:30 PMCOXNBA TV
69Sun7/16/23SEMIFINALS1:00 PM4:00 PMT&MESPN
70Sun7/16/232:30 PM5:30 PMCOXNBA TV
71Sun7/16/23SEMIFINALS3:00 PM6:00 PMT&MESPN2
72Sun7/16/234:30 PM7:30 PMCOXNBA TV
73Sun7/16/235:00 PM8:00 PMT&MESPN2
74Sun7/16/236:30 PM9:30 PMCOXNBA TV
75Sun7/16/237:00 PM10:00 PMT&MESPN2
76Mon7/17/23CHAMPIONSHIP6:00 PM9:00 PMT&M
This year, the NBA Summer League Schedule will have to work around the World Cup, which is set to run from August 25th through September 10th. Considering numerous NBA players, most notably Victor Wembanyama, will be competing for their country, NBA teams will want them to rest.

Despite the busy schedule, the No. 1 pick does plan to play in the Summer League.

Looking at whether Victor Wembanyama will play in the NBA Summer League

Given that Victor Wembanyama's season with the Metropolitans 92 ended right before the NBA draft, the assumption was that he wouldn't play in the Summer League. Shockingly, he revealed that although he's fresh off a full season, and he has the FIBA World Cup at the end of the summer, he will play in Summer League.

Whether by chance, or by strategic planning, the NBA Summer League schedule has Wembanyama competing against fellow top 3 picks right off the bat. Once Wembanyama and the Spurs land in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, he will face Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson in his first two games.

As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained recently prior to the draft, it's his hope that Wembanyama competes in the Summer League. While he can't force the 7-foot-5 star to play, it sounds as though he hopes the Spurs make the right decision.

He was quoted by CBSSports.com as saying:

"What's made the summer leagues so valuable are really the media rights more than the individuals who buy tickets there, because it's a very affordable experience.
"So, the answer is, I want Victor to get playing court experience and I think the team — assuming it's San Antonio — should make decisions completely independent of any commercial implications from where he debuts."

