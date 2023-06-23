NBA Summer League schedule: Dates, teams and more

The NBA Summer League schedule is set to begin on July 3rd in the wake of the NBA draft this week. With the league's best and brightest young talent set to take the floor, let's take a look at teams, players, and dates for the NBA summer league schedule.

This year the NBA has taken a page out of FIFA's book, with the summer league taking place in three cities: Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Salt Lake City. With that, each city has a different NBA summer league schedule.

Fortunately for fans, all 30 teams will be participating, meaning that viewers will have the chance to see their team compete for the championship.

California Classic NBA Summer League Schedule

Game Date Away Team Home Team Time Broadcast 1 7/3 Miami Heat LA Lakers 6 p.m. (ET) 3 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 2 7/3 San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets 8 p.m. (ET)5 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 3 7/3 Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 4 7/5 Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets 6 p.m. (ET)3 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 5 7/5 San Antonio Spurs LA Lakers 8 p.m. (ET)5 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 6 7/5 Miami Heat Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. (ET)7 p.m. (PT) ESPN2

Salt Lake City NBA Summer League Schedule

Game Date Away Team Home Team Time Broadcast 1 7/3 Memphis Grizzlies Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT) NBA TV 2 7/3 OKC Thunder Utah Jazz 9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT) NBA TV 3 7/5 Memphis Grizzlies OKC Thunder 7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT) NBA TV 4 7/5 Philadelphia 76ers Utah Jazz 9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT) NBA TV 5 7/6 OKC Thunder Philadelphia 76ers 7 p.m. (ET)4 p.m. (PT) ESPN2 6 7/6 Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz 9 p.m. (ET)6 p.m. (PT) NBA TV

In addition, the NBA will also have 60 games take place at the NBA 2K24 Summer League, beginning on July 7th at 4:30 p.m. (ET) and running through July 14th.

After that, the summer league will begin playoffs starting on July 15th, with single elimination games taking place on the day. On July 16th, the summer league semifinals will take place, before the championship game on July 17th.

Las Vegas NBA Summer League schedule

Game Day Date Away Home Local ET Arena National TV 1 Fri 7/7/23 New Orleans Minnesota 1:30 PM 4:30 PM COX NBA TV 2 Fri 7/7/23 Denver Milwaukee 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPNU 3 Fri 7/7/23 Chicago Toronto 3:30 PM 6:30 PM COX NBA TV 4 Fri 7/7/23 Portland Houston 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 5 Fri 7/7/23 Cleveland Brooklyn 5:30 PM 8:30 PM COX NBA TV 6 Fri 7/7/23 Charlotte San Antonio 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN 7 Fri 7/7/23 Sacramento Atlanta 7:30 PM 10:30 PM COX NBA TV 8 Fri 7/7/23 Golden State L.A. Lakers 8:00 PM 11:00 PM T&M ESPN 9 Sat 7/8/23 Miami Boston 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX NBA TV 10 Sat 7/8/23 Dallas Oklahoma City 12:30 PM 3:30 PM T&M ESPN2 11 Sat 7/8/23 New York Philadelphia 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX NBA TV 12 Sat 7/8/23 Detroit Orlando 2:30 PM 5:30 PM T&M ESPN 13 Sat 7/8/23 Memphis Chicago 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX NBA TV 14 Sat 7/8/23 Indiana Washington 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 15 Sat 7/8/23 Milwaukee Phoenix 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX NBA TV 16 Sat 7/8/23 LA Clippers Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 17 Sun 7/9/23 Toronto Cleveland 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 18 Sun 7/9/23 L.A. Lakers Charlotte 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 19 Sun 7/9/23 New York Brooklyn 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 20 Sun 7/9/23 Detroit Houston 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 21 Sun 7/9/23 Boston Washington 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 22 Sun 7/9/23 San Antonio Portland 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 23 Sun 7/9/23 Atlanta Denver 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 24 Sun 7/9/23 New Orleans Golden State 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 25 Mon 7/10/23 Memphis Cleveland 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNews 26 Mon 7/10/23 Phoenix Miami 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 27 Mon 7/10/23 Philadelphia Dallas 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPNU 28 Mon 7/10/23 Indiana Orlando 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 29 Mon 7/10/23 Minnesota Utah 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPNU 30 Mon 7/10/23 Sacramento LA Clippers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 31 Tue 7/11/23 Brooklyn Milwaukee 3:00 PM 6:00 PM COX ESPNU 32 Tue 7/11/23 Houston Oklahoma City 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 33 Tue 7/11/23 Phoenix New Orleans 5:00 PM 8:00 PM COX ESPN2 34 Tue 7/11/23 Portland Charlotte 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 35 Tue 7/11/23 Chicago Sacramento 7:00 PM 10:00 PM COX ESPN2 36 Tue 7/11/23 Washington San Antonio 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 37 Wed 7/12/23 LA Clippers Memphis 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 38 Wed 7/12/23 Minnesota Atlanta 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN2 39 Wed 7/12/23 Golden State Dallas 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 40 Wed 7/12/23 Toronto Detroit 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 41 Wed 7/12/23 Oklahoma City Indiana 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 42 Wed 7/12/23 New York Orlando 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 43 Wed 7/12/23 Denver Utah 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 44 Wed 7/12/23 L.A. Lakers Boston 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 45 Thu 7/13/23 Cleveland Chicago 12:00 PM 3:00 PM T&M ESPN2 46 Thu 7/13/23 Philadelphia Atlanta 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 47 Thu 7/13/23 Brooklyn Toronto 2:00 PM 5:00 PM T&M ESPN2 48 Thu 7/13/23 Miami Milwaukee 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 49 Thu 7/13/23 Houston Golden State 4:00 PM 7:00 PM T&M ESPN 50 Thu 7/13/23 Charlotte New Orleans 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 51 Thu 7/13/23 Portland Orlando 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M ESPN2 52 Thu 7/13/23 Minnesota Sacramento 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 53 Fri 7/14/23 LA Clippers Philadelphia 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 54 Fri 7/14/23 Oklahoma City Washington 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPNU 55 Fri 7/14/23 Dallas Indiana 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 56 Fri 7/14/23 Boston New York 4:00 PM 7:00 PM COX ESPN2 57 Fri 7/14/23 San Antonio Detroit 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 58 Fri 7/14/23 Miami Denver 6:00 PM 9:00 PM COX ESPN2 59 Fri 7/14/23 Memphis L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 60 Fri 7/14/23 Utah Phoenix 8:00 PM 11:00 PM COX ESPN2 61 Sat 7/15/23 11:30 AM 2:30 PM T&M NBA TV 62 Sat 7/15/23 12:00 PM 3:00 PM COX ESPN 63 Sat 7/15/23 1:30 PM 4:30 PM T&M NBA TV 64 Sat 7/15/23 2:00 PM 5:00 PM COX ESPN 65 Sat 7/15/23 3:30 PM 6:30 PM T&M NBA TV 66 Sat 7/15/23 5:30 PM 8:30 PM T&M NBA TV 67 Sat 7/15/23 7:30 PM 10:30 PM T&M NBA TV 68 Sun 7/16/23 12:30 PM 3:30 PM COX NBA TV 69 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 1:00 PM 4:00 PM T&M ESPN 70 Sun 7/16/23 2:30 PM 5:30 PM COX NBA TV 71 Sun 7/16/23 SEMIFINALS 3:00 PM 6:00 PM T&M ESPN2 72 Sun 7/16/23 4:30 PM 7:30 PM COX NBA TV 73 Sun 7/16/23 5:00 PM 8:00 PM T&M ESPN2 74 Sun 7/16/23 6:30 PM 9:30 PM COX NBA TV 75 Sun 7/16/23 7:00 PM 10:00 PM T&M ESPN2 76 Mon 7/17/23 CHAMPIONSHIP 6:00 PM 9:00 PM T&M

This year, the NBA Summer League Schedule will have to work around the World Cup, which is set to run from August 25th through September 10th. Considering numerous NBA players, most notably Victor Wembanyama, will be competing for their country, NBA teams will want them to rest.

Despite the busy schedule, the No. 1 pick does plan to play in the Summer League.

Looking at whether Victor Wembanyama will play in the NBA Summer League

Given that Victor Wembanyama's season with the Metropolitans 92 ended right before the NBA draft, the assumption was that he wouldn't play in the Summer League. Shockingly, he revealed that although he's fresh off a full season, and he has the FIBA World Cup at the end of the summer, he will play in Summer League.

Whether by chance, or by strategic planning, the NBA Summer League schedule has Wembanyama competing against fellow top 3 picks right off the bat. Once Wembanyama and the Spurs land in Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League, he will face Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson in his first two games.

As NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained recently prior to the draft, it's his hope that Wembanyama competes in the Summer League. While he can't force the 7-foot-5 star to play, it sounds as though he hopes the Spurs make the right decision.

He was quoted by CBSSports.com as saying:

"What's made the summer leagues so valuable are really the media rights more than the individuals who buy tickets there, because it's a very affordable experience.

"So, the answer is, I want Victor to get playing court experience and I think the team — assuming it's San Antonio — should make decisions completely independent of any commercial implications from where he debuts."

