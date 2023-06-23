Create

Watch: Victor Wembanyama gets emotional after getting picked as No.1 NBA draft pick

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 23, 2023 00:35 GMT
Watch as Victor Wembanyama gets emotional after getting drafted

The San Antonio Spurs used their first pick to select Victor Wembanyama, making him the third big man in the Spurs' history to be picked first. Following his selection on Thursday night at the NBA draft, he became emotional while talking about how he had dreamt of being drafted into the NBA since he was young.

"Accomplishing something that I've been dreaming of my whole life. Hearing that sentence from Adam Silver. I've dreamed of it so much," Wembanyama said.
Victor Wembanyama is in tears after being selected with the first overall pick https://t.co/Aht8vc7ezU

Victor Wembanyama was joined by his brother and sister in New York at the 2023 NBA draft.

