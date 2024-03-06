“He was taking a dump." Former NBA star unapologetically dismisses Anthony Edwards' 'lost track of time' excuse 

A couple nights ago, Anthony Edwards did something he has yet to do this season. That be come off the bench. Despite being healthy and in the lineup, the former No. 1 pick lost track of time and missed tip-off. Because of this, he had to sub in after the first whistle.

During a recent episode of "Run it Back" on FanDuel TV, former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams shared his thoughts on the situation. He feels there is only one answer for something that this happening. Williams doens't think Anthony Edwards lost track of time. Instead, he thinks the All-Star guard was using the bathroom.

"He was taking a dump," Williams said.

As someone who played in the league for 17 years, Williams knows all about things like this happening. The journeyman guard suited up for eight different franchises in his career, securing three Sixth Man of the Year awards on the way. Williams isn't far removed from his playing days, as he played for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 season.

Anthony Edwards explains why he came off the bench

While Lou Williams thinks he knows why this incident happened, Anthony Edwards had a much simpler answer. When asked by reporters why he wasn't on the court for the opening tip, he responded simply by saying he lost track of time.

"I lost track of time," said Edwards.

In Edwards' defense, his routine is likely very thrown off right now. Last week, he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world. Seeing how hectic his life is right now, something like this happening isn't completely out of the ordinary.

While he did struggle against the Portland Trail Blazers, Edwards' mishap didn't prove to be costly. The Minnesota Timberwolves still managed to walk away with a five point victory.

Anthony Edwards ended up logging 34 minutes off the bench and finsihed with 13 points, four rebounds and six assists. He shot just 4-for-10 from the field and 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert ended up being the key standout for the Timberwolves in this game, finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

With this victory, the Timberwolves to hold on to the top spot in the Western Conference standings. They now have a half-game lead on the second place OKC Thunder and have a one game lead on the third place Denver Nuggets.

Monday's mishap ended a two-and-a-half year long streak for Edwards. Since emerging as one of the top young stars in the NBA, he was a constant in Minnesota's starting lineup. Before this, he hadn't come off the bench in a game since his rookie season.